After author ‘claimed’ he can write from female perspective, woman shares texts from a chapter of his book revealing not very shocking results

In a Twitter thread, author Gwen K Katz apparently came across a man who argued that he was convinced he was 'living proof' that it was possible to write from a female perspective. She then proceeded to share texts from a chapter he has written which proved that he couldn't really.

Movements like MeToo and TimesUp have added tremendous value to the narratives on and around feminism, in the recent past. While having more female leaders at the fore to represent women and their problems is one of the aims of achieving equality through the movement of feminism, it is interesting to see how men assuming representation of women can percolate into arts, works of literature, etc. as well. In a Twitter thread, an author Gwen K Katz apparently came across a man who argued that he was convinced he was “living proof” that it was possible to write from a female perspective. Katz decided to decode his claim and came up with, well, rather interesting observations by just reading one chapter from a book he had written.

According to a report by Indy100, his tweet read: “I think writers should be able to write from any perspective as long as they can pull it off. It takes research, skill, and creativity, but if a good writer can’t do those things, he/she isn’t a good writer, right? My book is a first person POV and the MC is a woman. I’m definitely not a woman. But it works because I was able to pull it off. I reject someone saying I couldn’t write a female MC because I’m a male because, well, I just did. It’s called writing.”

Katz took it upon herself to share bits of texts from a chapter purportedly written by the author who claimed he was “able to pull it off.” Well, from what Katz then shared, the female main character (MC) in his book thinks being predatory is “completely adorable”, “blushed on command” when the man who was checking her out up and down leaned in and “spoke about the music” and “had her boobs propped up all front and center”. Yes, the same words.

