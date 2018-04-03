After author ‘claimed’ he can write from female perspective, woman shares texts from a chapter of his book revealing not very shocking results

The man apparently argued that he was convinced he was “living proof” that it was possible to write from a female perspective. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The man apparently argued that he was convinced he was “living proof” that it was possible to write from a female perspective. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Movements like MeToo and TimesUp have added tremendous value to the narratives on and around feminism, in the recent past. While having more female leaders at the fore to represent women and their problems is one of the aims of achieving equality through the movement of feminism, it is interesting to see how men assuming representation of women can percolate into arts, works of literature, etc. as well. In a Twitter thread, an author Gwen K Katz apparently came across a man who argued that he was convinced he was “living proof” that it was possible to write from a female perspective. Katz decided to decode his claim and came up with, well, rather interesting observations by just reading one chapter from a book he had written.

According to a report by Indy100, his tweet read: “I think writers should be able to write from any perspective as long as they can pull it off. It takes research, skill, and creativity, but if a good writer can’t do those things, he/she isn’t a good writer, right? My book is a first person POV and the MC is a woman. I’m definitely not a woman. But it works because I was able to pull it off. I reject someone saying I couldn’t write a female MC because I’m a male because, well, I just did. It’s called writing.”

Katz took it upon herself to share bits of texts from a chapter purportedly written by the author who claimed he was “able to pull it off.” Well, from what Katz then shared, the female main character (MC) in his book thinks being predatory is “completely adorable”, “blushed on command” when the man who was checking her out up and down leaned in and “spoke about the music” and “had her boobs propped up all front and center”. Yes, the same words.

Read Katz’s tweets here.

A male author is insisting that he is living proof that it’s possible for a male author to write an authentic female protagonist. Here’s a quote from his first page. pic.twitter.com/f6d5bN2EHq — Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz) 30 March 2018

Do you want another quote? You want another quote. pic.twitter.com/JYfYZlYj6u — Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz) 30 March 2018

She’s not a prude but she’s also not a slut. pic.twitter.com/jwm8rRfH7e — Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz) 30 March 2018

“Completely adorable” is DEFINITELY a phrase real women would use to describe predatory men. pic.twitter.com/hxOnu0l0Mo — Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz) 30 March 2018

Last one. Did I mention these are all from chapter one? pic.twitter.com/nB7GpIwbgC — Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz) 30 March 2018

I’m not going to link to it to protect the guilty, but here’s his post. pic.twitter.com/9mnUJa9DCD — Gwen C. Katz (@gwenckatz) 30 March 2018

Here are some of the responses Katz’s tweets thereafter garnered.

Oh he wrote a female MC, not not WELL or REALISTIC. — Love, Siobhan (@pixiesio) 31 March 2018

My favourite bit is the *two* violet eyes like Elizabeth Taylor. Two. No skimping here. — Sian Notley (@Oneshowywoman) 1 April 2018

Everything else aside, that’s credit card thing is a really clumsy description that clunked through my head to read. Novel, but .. well, sounds like the way a man would write a woman describing how tight her pants are. — Pooh Bear (@nothatamoto) 31 March 2018

I was shocked that even the coin pocket is smaller. I knew the rest of them were useless, but I told my wife “just put your credit card and license in your coin pocket!” Nope. One day I’ll have all her pockets tailored to be human-sized… — Zack Katz (@zackkatz) 31 March 2018

I read all the examples. What a load of tired, turgid tripe. Does this guy really takes himself seriously as a writer? Do others? — God Zilla (@TrumpsterTrash) 30 March 2018

What do you think? Can men write from women’s perspective and vice-versa? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

