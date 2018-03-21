Afghan woman’s powerful photo of nursing baby during an exam is trending for all the right reasons

This Afghanistan woman writing exam while nursing her baby is inspiration. (Source: Yahya Erfan/Facebook) This Afghanistan woman writing exam while nursing her baby is inspiration. (Source: Yahya Erfan/Facebook)

A picture of a woman from Afghanistan captured while she was giving her university entrance exam is going viral on social media. In the picture, Jahan Taab, a 25-year-old woman, is sitting on the floor and writing her paper while nursing her baby. According to the news report, the incident took place at a private university in Afghanistan’s Daykundi province. Taab was writing an entrance exam called the Kankor exam for the social science course at Nasirkhosraw Higher Education Institute in Nilli city.

During her written exam, her two-month-old baby started crying. According to the reports, Yahya Erfan – who is a lecturer at the university – was supervising the test and he clicked the powerful picture and shared it online in a Facebook post.

Slowly, the image spread like wildfire on social media. Twitterati couldn’t stop themselves from praising the dedication and determination shown by Taab. “This is the CHANGE. Very strong message MaShaAllah,” said a Twitter user with the handle konnektify. “These women have but two choices: submit or fight. The fighters are unfathomable courageous, but the ones that submit, often out of necessity or social pressure, also need support,” said another.

Inspiring photo from social media: this mother is taking university entrance exam while taking care of her child, in Daikundi. Afghan women are unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/lus0eeuH48 — Shaharzad Akbar (@ShaharzadAkbar) March 19, 2018

Wow!

This picture makes us feel better. In order to say no to the ignorance, this #woman in central #Daikundi province of #afg while hugging her child participated in Kankor exam to join university & bring positive changes to her family’s life. Photo: social media pic.twitter.com/tzri8NBSiw — Zakarya Hassani (@ZHassani7) March 19, 2018

Let’s go our afghan proud woman stand with us to make a great Afghanistan #love_peace_unity_zandabad_afghanistan — Samisafi_19 (@samisafi_19) March 20, 2018

Education shouldn’t be a fight, it should be a right. — Dazzle (@DazzleDzatron) March 20, 2018

