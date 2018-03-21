39 Indians killed

Afghan woman’s powerful photo of nursing baby during an exam is trending for all the right reasons

A photo of a woman in Afghanistan writing an exam while nursing her baby is going viral on social media. As soon as it surfaced on Twitter, people couldn't help but shower compliments for the young girl's dedication.

Afghanistan woman writing exam with a baby, Afghanistan woman writing exam, Afghanistan woman viral picture This Afghanistan woman writing exam while nursing her baby is inspiration. (Source: Yahya Erfan/Facebook)
A picture of a woman from Afghanistan captured while she was giving her university entrance exam is going viral on social media. In the picture, Jahan Taab, a 25-year-old woman, is sitting on the floor and writing her paper while nursing her baby. According to the news report, the incident took place at a private university in Afghanistan’s Daykundi province. Taab was writing an entrance exam called the Kankor exam for the social science course at Nasirkhosraw Higher Education Institute in Nilli city.

During her written exam, her two-month-old baby started crying. According to the reports, Yahya Erfan – who is a lecturer at the university – was supervising the test and he clicked the powerful picture and shared it online in a Facebook post.

Slowly, the image spread like wildfire on social media. Twitterati couldn’t stop themselves from praising the dedication and determination shown by Taab. “This is the CHANGE. Very strong message MaShaAllah,” said a Twitter user with the handle konnektify. “These women have but two choices: submit or fight. The fighters are unfathomable courageous, but the ones that submit, often out of necessity or social pressure, also need support,” said another.

