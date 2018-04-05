If dogs were humans with gorgeous silky hair…. wait…

These pictures of Afghan hounds flaunting their luscious locks – just like us humans – will make you smile. (Source: smallwriterblog/Twitter) These pictures of Afghan hounds flaunting their luscious locks – just like us humans – will make you smile. (Source: smallwriterblog/Twitter)

Often, we have seen pet lovers crushing on the pictures of cute adorable dogs and cats on social media, making it one of the most popular searches on the Internet. Well, the latest from the animal and pet kingdom to capture the attention of Netizens are these rare and beautiful pictures of Afghan hounds showing off their gorgeous mane, which were posted by American author M Molly Backes on Twitter. The breed of Afghan hounds is distinguished by the dogs’ thick, fine, silky coats and tails with a ring curl at the end.

They selectively bred for its unique features in the cold mountains of Afghanistan, which is what has suddenly made them the Internet’s new poster dogs. After Backes posted a series of photos of the dogs, they picked up quite a lot of traction online. Soon people were not only responding to the hilariously captioned photos, but with Backes engaging with them with equal fervour and memes, the whole dialogue made for quite an interesting read.

Check some of the pictures here.

“I always find travel to be so inspiring, don’t you?” pic.twitter.com/g0oE92p7IL — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

help I can’t stop laughing at pictures of afghan hounds but seriously they look like greyhounds wearing wigs pic.twitter.com/OTnvQHfDgw — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

“yeah I’m really into Stevie Nicks right now” pic.twitter.com/Zi6VwSrE7s — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

“we’re doing the whole wedding ourselves. lowkey boho, trying not to spend more than $50,000. you know, totally DIY.” pic.twitter.com/JzSMhxHMUW — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

“what do you mean you don’t like golf?” pic.twitter.com/dojxhYFHVh — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

“we started a podcast–”

“about British mystery shows!”

“we love them!”

“we LOVE them.” pic.twitter.com/yoeXeG9Bdz — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

“one always finds Rome to be too chilly for one’s taste” pic.twitter.com/8XLYzkIfli — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

“Bardot? I’ve never heard of her. I just rolled out of bed this way.” pic.twitter.com/3lgL7nehlZ — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

“does anyone have extra tix to lolla?” pic.twitter.com/tYdcCEXUIN — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

“I’m running a sesh at Burning Man, you should come” pic.twitter.com/9nH3K6lU94 — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

“if I could turn back time, right?… haha but no, I’m not actually Cher” pic.twitter.com/B8GphJsazI — M. Molly Backes (@mollybackes) 4 April 2018

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

