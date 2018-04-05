Presents Latest News

If dogs were humans with gorgeous silky hair…. wait…

Here's yet another proof that the Internet is in love with dogs, and if they're Afghan hounds with flowing silky manes that would be any hooman's envy, then God save your heart. This American author's series of hilariously captioned dog photos is winning the Internet.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 5, 2018 8:14:41 pm
Afghan hounds photos, Afghan hounds viral photos, cute dog photos, viral dog photos, diane keaton These pictures of Afghan hounds flaunting their luscious locks – just like us humans – will make you smile.
Often, we have seen pet lovers crushing on the pictures of cute adorable dogs and cats on social media, making it one of the most popular searches on the Internet. Well, the latest from the animal and pet kingdom to capture the attention of Netizens are these rare and beautiful pictures of Afghan hounds showing off their gorgeous mane, which were posted by American author M Molly Backes on Twitter. The breed of Afghan hounds is distinguished by the dogs’ thick, fine, silky coats and tails with a ring curl at the end.

They selectively bred for its unique features in the cold mountains of Afghanistan, which is what has suddenly made them the Internet’s new poster dogs. After Backes posted a series of photos of the dogs, they picked up quite a lot of traction online. Soon people were not only responding to the hilariously captioned photos, but with Backes engaging with them with equal fervour and memes, the whole dialogue made for quite an interesting read.

Check some of the pictures here.

