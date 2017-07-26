Latest News

Adorable little Wonder Woman’s emotional meeting with Gal Gadot has Twitterati teary-eyed

Published:July 26, 2017 4:32 pm
gal gadot consoles crying little girl, gal gadot talks to little wonder woman, wonder woman, gal gadot, gal gadot wonder woman at justice league, gal gadot consoles crying fan, indian express, indian express news “These movies are important.” (Source: Scott Derickson/Twitter)
The Justice League cast was at the Comic-Con in San Diego recently, meeting up with fans and giving them autographs. But more than anything, a short footage from the event is continuing to make the most headlines. A little girl, dressed up as Wonder Woman, is seen walking up to Gal Gadot, who essayed the role of Wonder Woman on screen, and breaking down. People across the world, especially on Twitter shared the video, with most of them pointing out one thing — It is important that there are more women superheroes for children to look up to.

The video shows Gadot sitting amidst Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck. With her Wonder Woman cape fluttering behind, the girl, reportedly named Ashley, walks up to Gadot and breaks down. Gadot holds Ashley’s hands and comforts her. After the clip went viral, the girl’s mother Christine Keller and author of The Adventures of Danica Dreamer, wrote, “That was my daughter. She was so happy to meet her that she was tearing up. Gal was so sweet to her. Memories of a lifetime!”

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions that the video generated soon after.

“Your ability to cry is what makes you such a warrior. Come join the Justice League…,” Ezra Miller told the sobbing little girl. The video also shows two little kids getting ecstatic after clicking a picture with Ben Affleck, who plays Batman.

