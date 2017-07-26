Adorable little Wonder Woman’s emotional meeting with Gal Gadot has Twitterati teary-eyed

“These movies are important.” (Source: Scott Derickson/Twitter) “These movies are important.” (Source: Scott Derickson/Twitter)

The Justice League cast was at the Comic-Con in San Diego recently, meeting up with fans and giving them autographs. But more than anything, a short footage from the event is continuing to make the most headlines. A little girl, dressed up as Wonder Woman, is seen walking up to Gal Gadot, who essayed the role of Wonder Woman on screen, and breaking down. People across the world, especially on Twitter shared the video, with most of them pointing out one thing — It is important that there are more women superheroes for children to look up to.

The video shows Gadot sitting amidst Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck. With her Wonder Woman cape fluttering behind, the girl, reportedly named Ashley, walks up to Gadot and breaks down. Gadot holds Ashley’s hands and comforts her. After the clip went viral, the girl’s mother Christine Keller and author of The Adventures of Danica Dreamer, wrote, “That was my daughter. She was so happy to meet her that she was tearing up. Gal was so sweet to her. Memories of a lifetime!”

Watch the video here.

.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Conpic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

Here are some of the reactions that the video generated soon after.

I haven’t even seen the film yet and this is making me emotional. All the male cast reactions were so sweet and supportive too ?? — Amy (@sh1374982) July 22, 2017

Ah thanks, so I’ve heard. Honestly can’t wait. This picture just shows why her character and the movies are so, so important. — Amy (@sh1374982) July 23, 2017

Ezra Miller’s response to the girl is fantastic. “Your ability to cry is what makes you such a warrior. Come join the Justice League…” — OneGoodDad (@TheJasonGreene) July 24, 2017

@GalGadot slays in every way possible. Her maternal warmth with this little fan is beyond fierce. Well done, #WonderWoman2. ?????? — thisisjeanny (@thisisjeanny) July 23, 2017

Do you see all of these kids crying?

Do you see how important all of this is? pic.twitter.com/pTBNdOhYK3 — ? ~ (@SindarMomoa) July 22, 2017

I need some closed captioning subtitles on this, because I want to watch this every morning to hear Gal Gadot’s comforting words ?????? — Erika (@dreamygidget) July 23, 2017

This is why it’s so important to have strong female role models!!! — Julia (@_juliawebb) July 23, 2017

These movies matter pic.twitter.com/V5Sz7lFwiE — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) July 22, 2017

“Your ability to cry is what makes you such a warrior. Come join the Justice League…,” Ezra Miller told the sobbing little girl. The video also shows two little kids getting ecstatic after clicking a picture with Ben Affleck, who plays Batman.

