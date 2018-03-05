Adam Rippon takes fetish fashion to the Oscars red carpet in a leather harness

Adam Rippon’s S&M-inspired suit at the Oscars gets a lot of support online on social media. (Source: AP) Adam Rippon’s S&M-inspired suit at the Oscars gets a lot of support online on social media. (Source: AP)

While the bevy of sharp black tuxes on the red carpet gets too safe, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon decided to drop a show-stealer at the 90th Academy Awards this year. The 28-year-old, who was one of the first openly gay American man to compete in the South Korean Winter Olympics Games, chose to make an entrance in a Moschino look from Jeremy Scott.

In an event dominated by female fashion, Rippon decided to shake things up in a fetish-inspired tuxedo, which came with a black leather harness and ripped embellishments. His attire also featured a bondage reference built into the jacket. The bronze medallist, who has had a newfound status as a social media star, provided the Internet with its first fashion talking point with his BDSM-inspired suit from the Oscars today, and here’s what Twitterati had to say about it.

Even Tyra Banks was floored!

Adam Rippon showing up to the Oscars in a harness heterosexuality really is cancelled pic.twitter.com/2WG3AJxunj — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon is wearing a Jeremy Scott harness to the Oscars. Somewhere in heaven, Oscar Wilde, Harvey Milk, James Baldwin, and Michelangelo just shared a margarita. pic.twitter.com/4hoDyP3sgd — Chris Rovzar (@Rovzar) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon has inspired me to wear my business-casual harness to work tomorrow. — John Jack O’Brien (@obrienjohnjack) March 4, 2018

Give Adam Rippon an Oscar for his outfit pic.twitter.com/jXHeTHMroV — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) March 4, 2018

AJ on Queer Eye and now Adam Rippon for the #Oscars, I’m here for the leather showing out! pic.twitter.com/tNS2dXDF6d — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon getting dressed for the #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/DXwzsbbpPT — Jose Alonso Munoz (@munozjose) March 4, 2018

Gay Twitter when Adam Rippon shows up in a harness. pic.twitter.com/2lQR9q1T0T — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) March 4, 2018

What do you think of Rippon’s fashionable suit? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

