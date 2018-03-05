  • Associate Sponsor
Adam Rippon takes fetish fashion to the Oscars red carpet in a leather harness

At the 90th Academy Awards, Adam Rippon, who recently opened up about his sexual orientation, decided to shake things up by wearing a BDSM-inspired tuxedo, which came with a black leather harness and ripped embellishments.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Updated: March 5, 2018 12:42 pm
Adam Rippon's S&M-inspired suit at the Oscars gets a lot of support online on social media. (Source: AP)

While the bevy of sharp black tuxes on the red carpet gets too safe, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon decided to drop a show-stealer at the 90th Academy Awards this year. The 28-year-old, who was one of the first openly gay American man to compete in the South Korean Winter Olympics Games, chose to make an entrance in a Moschino look from Jeremy Scott.

In an event dominated by female fashion, Rippon decided to shake things up in a fetish-inspired tuxedo, which came with a black leather harness and ripped embellishments. His attire also featured a bondage reference built into the jacket. The bronze medallist, who has had a newfound status as a social media star, provided the Internet with its first fashion talking point with his BDSM-inspired suit from the Oscars today, and here’s what Twitterati had to say about it.

Even Tyra Banks was floored!

What do you think of Rippon’s fashionable suit? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

