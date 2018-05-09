VIDEO: Actors dressed as ISIS agents shout ‘Allahu Akbar’ in a mall; shoppers run for their lives

The people present at the mall were not at all pleased with the stunt. (Source: mh partovian/YouTube) The people present at the mall were not at all pleased with the stunt. (Source: mh partovian/YouTube)

In a bizarre incident, a group of actors from an Iranian movie Damascus Time scared the living daylights out of shoppers after they walked in a mall dressed up as ISIS militants. The purpose of the dress up was to harmlessly promote the film, whose story revolves around an Iranian father and a son who travel together to deliver humanitarian supplies but are later kidnapped by the Islamic State, according to a Washington Post report.

The group reached the Kourosh Mall and Cineplex at Tehran in Iran, dressed as militants with horses, guns and swords. However, the stunt went wrong when the actors decided to wield their swords in the air and shout, “Allahu Akbar,” pretending to wage an attack on the building, the same report stated.

However, the prank did not go as planned and received much backlash — online as well as offline. A clip recorded at the mall also put the spotlight on a parent asking the actors, “What if a woman or a child is shocked by your freaky show here? Who is responsible for such a stupid move? Who the hell did tell you to dress up like this?” an Iran Front Page report stated.

After the clip went viral, many people slammed both, the actors and the stunt, on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

“The craziest ad campaign I’ve seen in a long time! A film production company has hired a few actors, dressed them as #ISIS, & has released them in a shopping mall in #Iran. Not sure what it’s supposed to accomplish except scare the bejeezus out of people,” one wrote, while another commented: “Lord is this real? Brazil actor Alexandre Frota dresses as ISIS and sends a message to Lula before impeachment protest.”

After the move was grossly criticised, the director of the movie Ebrahim Hatamikia issued a statement stating that he was unaware about the promotion and sincerely apologised to those who were either “hurt” or “scared” after watching the show. “I was under impression that someone is going to be in red beard standing outside Kourosh complex so that people can take pictures. I didn’t imagine there would be a horse, crowd and shouting inside the complex, I wasn’t aware,” he told The Guardian.

