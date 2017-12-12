This actor’s note on the difference between flirting and sexual harassment is a must-read

Kate Willett’s post on sexual harassment has struck a chord among people on social media. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Kate Willett’s post on sexual harassment has struck a chord among people on social media. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The year 2017 has been largely about women. This is not to say that it has been a great year and that less women were harassed. But conversations regarding sexual harassment was initiated and was talked about. Those accused, irrespective of the privileged positions held by them, were questioned and challenged. This indeed has empowered several, but this, by no means, implies that women do not have their sexual desires and urges. The ongoing conversation regarding sexual harassment has merely emphasised the importance of consent.

And for those who are still confused, actress and comedian Kate Willett has decided to break it down. She recently posted a note on Facebook, where she explained that she loves being flirted with, but not being sexually harassed. “These two things are not the same,” she wrote. Good flirting, she explained, “is fundamentally empathetic. It’s about building desire and it’s often pretty subtle”. “It’s a two-way, playful, fun exchange that makes everyone feel good,” she added. On the contrary, sexual harassment is “devoid of empathy and it’s about forcing your will upon another person without having any regard for their desire”. And confusing one with the other, Willett says, is akin to “comparing a paint brush to a wrecking ball”.

“I love to be flirted with. I don’t like being sexually harassed. These two things are not the same, and if you’re arguing the point “now men can’t flirt anymore,” you don’t understand what flirting is or you’re just pretending not to in order to set up a straw man argument in favor of sexual harassment. Good flirting is fundamentally empathetic. It’s about building desire and it’s often pretty subtle. It’s paying such deep attention to another person’s emotions and body language that you create more intimacy with them. It’s a two-way, playful, fun exchange that makes everyone feel good. Sexual harassment is the opposite. It’s devoid of empathy and it’s about forcing your will upon another person without having any regard for their desire. You’re comparing a paint brush to a wrecking ball.”

Her post has won over people on social media as users cannot agree more. While someone wrote, “Wow. Thanks for saying this,” another wrote, “Thanks for saying this That was very well stated. The essence of the principle is undeniable. I wish I understood this when I hit puberty.”

Here are some of the reactions.



