Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

AB de Villiers retires from international cricket: Twitterati bid goodbye to the ‘last Infinity Stone’

South African captain AB de Villiers shocked many as he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday (May 23). Breaking the news in a video, the cricketer said, “It is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2018 6:45:41 pm
ab de villiers, ab de villiers retires, ab de villiers retirement, de villiers retires, ab de villiers test cricket, twitter reactions, ab de villiers south africa, indian express, indian express news AB de Villiers retires from international cricket: The former South African captain has quite a fan following in India. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

The former South African captain and one of the most celebrated cricketers in recent times, AB de Villiers shocked cricket buffs as he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday (May 23). He broke the news in a video on Twitter where the cricketer said, “It is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired.”

Till now, AB de Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. He last played in the final Test match between Australia and South Africa between March and April in 2018. Disclosing it to his fans on Twitter, Villiers wrote: “I’ve made a big decision today.” Breaking the news in a video, the cricketer said, “It is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired.”

Read his tweet here.

De Villiers has had an astounding career and ends his career with 9,577 ODI runs, 8,765 Test runs – averaging over 50 in both – and with 1672 runs in T20 Internationals.  “I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 ODI’s and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over,” he said. This announcement came as a huge shock to several fans. People couldn’t believe that their favourite cricketer could be “tired” and expressed their disappointment on social media.

ALSO READ | AB de Villiers retires from international cricket

While one wrote, “The universe lost its last infinity stone ,AB de villiers😢😞 We’ll miss u Mr. 360😞 have a great life ahead!” another wrote, “You had it all. Be it 43 (297) or 162 (66). You knew how to handle the game. Thank you AB de Villiers for the memories.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Some, as always cracked jokes.

What did you think of his decision? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement