WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Dangal gets a heartwarming musical tribute from China; Indians are loving it

Love for Dangal… all the way from China! (Source: Aamir Khan FC China/YouTube) Love for Dangal… all the way from China! (Source: Aamir Khan FC China/YouTube)

Only a couple of months ago, Aamir Khan brought the telling story of the Phogat sisters to the silver screen. The film, like all of his others, went on to break and make new records. And if you thought that Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat had love coming in only from India, then you are wrong. The movie became a hit in our neighbouring country China as well and generated heartwarming responses. So much so, fans of the actor in China came together to give the movie a musical tribute and how! Uploaded on YouTube by Aamir Khan FC China, a video showing a group of youngsters dancing to the hit song Dhakkad Dhakkad from the movie is now going viral on the Internet.

The song was shot across various locales of the country and has the people performing to the song, trying to recreate the same dance moves from the song. The video even has two adorable girls walking towards the camera in the end as Geeta and Babita, wearing colourful Indian salwars. One of the performers Karen Chen, took to the YouTube video’s comments section to convey how the fans had come together to perform in just a week’s time. They did not have any prior experience, yet managed to dance to the thumping beats of Dhakkad Dhakkad in just a week’s time. “0 experience in dancing,1week prepare,2days shooting~Finally,we made it~!Soooo proud of my crew.Hope you guys like it~lots of love,” she wrote.

Watch the video here.

A further quick look through the comments’ section and it showed endearing responses to the video, many of which were from India. “This is the way China and India should go with each other celebrating each other’s culture and not like fighting on borders,” “Hey that was good man. Love from India. Civilians from both sides want peace and nothing else,” were some of the comments.

