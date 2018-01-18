Writer offers $300 to any journo who asks Donald Trump about ‘Wakanda’ (think ‘Black Panther’); Twitterati offer to crowdfund

After US President Donald Trump made the “shithole countries” remark, Tweeple are in no mood to let him go. (Source: AP) After US President Donald Trump made the “shithole countries” remark, Tweeple are in no mood to let him go. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump created a huge outcry on social media and offline after he referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries”. As a response, people from various African nations started tweeting their achievements and triumphs, slamming the POTUS. Netizens lashed out at Trump, calling him “racist” and even lambasted him for his ignorance. However, this was not the first time Trump made a goof-up about Africa. Last year in September, he made up a fictional African nation called ‘Nambia’, which inspired Twitterati to come up with their list of fictional nations. Now, comedian and writer Sara Benincasa has a proposition for journalists. She has promised $300 (around Rs20,000) to any reporter who asks Trump about Wakanda. If you’re not sure what that is, then think of MarVel Universe and Black Panther, who is based out of there.

Benincasa called upon all ‘brave journalists’ asking them to record Trump on “Wakandan immigration”. Giving them tips to “practice a poker face”, and thanked them in advance for their “bravery.”

I am offering $300 to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation’s relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video. I know $300 doesn’t sound like a lot to some people but I also know what most reporters make so…$300. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

Apparently it all started with Blacklist founder Franklin Leonard taking a jibe at Trump and asking him about the surge in immigration from Wakanda. As Tweeple couldn’t stop laughing, it inspired Benincasa to start her proposition.

Mr President, with a surge in immigration from the African nation of Wakanda on the immediate horizon, would you be willing to increase their lottery allocation in exchange for expanded access to vibranium deposits? — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) 12 January 2018

Read her full thread here.

Mr. @franklinleonard just tweeted at him earlier about Wakandan immigration I laughed so hard and then my vision became clear. Thank you sir for this inspiration. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

Now you’re going to want to practice your poker face. I mean you’re going to be so excited when you get the opportunity to do this and also you’re going to want to laugh really hard. I would suggest that you begin staring at yourself in the mirror immediately and saying it aloud. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

Now remember, you must be a journalist who gets both the question and the answer on video. You can’t just be some kid who shows up shouting shit about Wakanda at one of his Triumph of The Will cosplay events. And it’s not my fault if you didn’t read this far. Now go do the work. pic.twitter.com/LVvtOe8Sch — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

Thus I believe the fairest way to do this is to guarantee you that sweet sweet three hundo from me, a lowly author/screenwriter/comedian/dork, and promise to provide a way for other fans of Wakandan reportage to tip you with a donation. But really, you should do it for justice. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

I love you, hardworking reporters. I believe the person who wins this prize could very well be a national star already, but I also believe in student journalists and small town reporters with gumption, grit, and a working knowledge of Wakanda sociopolitical issues. Yay news! pic.twitter.com/VpSdXSS77X — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

You COULD straight up ask him ONLY about Wakanda, but you run the risk of a media-savvy aide rushing forward to interrupt you. JK that won’t happen, ask away! pic.twitter.com/w0PlebcLCz — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

I’ve decided this thread needs a hashtag and that hashtag is #wakandagate. Use it, educate your journalist friends. The people need answers and I hope one brave journalist will make the inquiry on camera and get an answer on camera. This is your Frost/Nixon moment my babies! pic.twitter.com/dhQFiEFITh — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

To everyone inquiring about crowdfunding… I don’t want to deal with the fucking headache of taxes and rules and regulations for a prank so I have set out the rules in this thread. Read it in its entirety and then go be the journalist you were born to be. Thank you. #wakandagate — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

I’m serious about the money offer but quite frankly I just wanted to make you all laugh today because I know we are under stress every time we look at the damn news, much less try to lead our lives. Thanks for cracking me up with your #wakandagate comments…you are hilarious. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

Thank you to every journalist doing the boring, annoying, even scary work to get true stories to all of us. If you think the #wakandagate thread is funny, throw some cash over to @pressfreedom. They support reporters who sometimes risk their lives to ask the right questions. 💙 — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 13 January 2018

I’m realizing fewer folks than I thought are aware of the history of the sovereign nation of Wakanda. Here’s a primer for journos – there are a few inaccuracies, as when the most technologically advanced society on earth is described as “fictional.” http://t.co/NDojrX9Mh5 — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) 14 January 2018

While there has been no takers for the job yet, others are more than willing to contribute and up the offer!

I’m in for $100 — Paul Steele (@paulsteele) 14 January 2018

The purse will also help the reporter who will almost assuredly become unemployed very quickly… — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) 14 January 2018

I got a hundo on it. 💸

IF you are a female reporter & can get him to make a pass at you, I’ll kick it up to $1k. — JR Lipari (@JoeLipari) 13 January 2018

I’m good for another $5 if the journalist also asks about the situation in a fictitious Russian region like East Ovechnya. — Rose Knows (@roseknows) 13 January 2018

Now about a @gofundme page for additional money raised and ask the winner to donate it in their name to the #Metoomovement, benefiting victims of sexual harassment and abuse. — Jenny Germaine (@JennyGermaine) 14 January 2018

If you follow this up with a question (that he answers) about whether Wakandan/American relations are complicated by them granting asylum to the terrorist fugitive James Buchanan Barnes, I will double the offer. http://t.co/tUxrI0qcYS — Alex Zalben (@azalben) 13 January 2018

As people can’t have enough of Trump and his obsession with fictional African nations, #WakandaGate is trending and it’s raining memes and jokes on Twitter. And by the way there is also a Twitter page for the Foreign office of Wakanda and now they want restrications on “exports to the United States” incluing vibranium-alloy metals and all medicinal herbs. Sample these:

The people of Wakanda are a strong and proud people with a rich heritage and country that has risen up from the ashes of civil war. It is deeply saddening to learn of Donald Trump’s distain for the Wakandan people and their culture. #Wakandagate — Foreign Office of Wakanda (@ForeignWakanda) 13 January 2018

By decree of King T’Challa restrictions on all exports to the United States are now in place. NOTE: These also extend to both vibranium-alloy metals and all medicinal herbs. #Wakandagate — Foreign Office of Wakanda (@ForeignWakanda) 13 January 2018

REWARD: 20,000 Wakandian Dollars for information on these American wildcat poachers. #wakandagate pic.twitter.com/MEKPbbL4ud — Foreign Office of Wakanda (@ForeignWakanda) 14 January 2018

It is a shame that @Twitter does not list our nation, #Wakanda, in its Content page’s drop-down list of countries. For now, our official Twitter account has selected the great nation of Kenya as its content preference. #WakandaGate — Wakanda Ministry of Internal Affairs (@InternalWakanda) 14 January 2018

Has @realDonaldTrump heard of the advantages the African nation of Wakanda has over the USA due to their technology of mass destruction: #Vibranium. Demand Trump #extradite international terrorist, James Buchanan Barnes, who has taken asylum in Wakanda. This is #Wakandagate! pic.twitter.com/X89pFZT4nO — The Answer-Man 🚀 (@ebonstorm) 13 January 2018

The President’s recent comments on African immigration have most likely strained our relationship with Wakanda, a crucial ally in the vibranium trade. Americans deserve to know what Trump will do to fix this. Our national security is at stake. #wakandagate — Roger Garza (@rogermgarza) 13 January 2018

How will America fulfill it’s F-52 order to Norway now that Wakanda has threatened to stop trade with the US over Trump’s ‘shithole’ comment? #wakandagate — ⓕ (@effdot) 13 January 2018

If the King cuts ties with the US the American industry and parts of the military will lose access to Wakandian vibranium. And we all know how life without vibranium will look like – a disaster for at least half the population. #WakandaForever #Wakandagate #Wakanda http://t.co/WZxTPvrPLT — Torsten #FBPE (@toktalks) 13 January 2018

We must have good relations w Wakanda. Cap, Tony, our military relies on vibranium. This CAN NOT STAND. #wakandagate — RG (@bentosnbuttons) 13 January 2018

Donald Trump never been to Wakanda tho — dip (@diplo) 14 January 2018

As a neighboring country of #Wakanda, we Nambians find this whole threat deeply offensive. WAKANDA AND NAMBIA ARE NOT SHITHOLES! WE ARE REAL COUNTRIES WITH REAL FEELINGS AND REAL OSTRICHES!!! — The King of Nambia (@TheKingOfNambia) 14 January 2018

Some day, your children will ask you where you were during #WakandaGate. Be on the right side of history on this one. Boost the signal. Donate if you can. http://t.co/WWI19Oal0N — Stefanie P. Gunning (@stefgunning) 13 January 2018

Next time a Trump supporter “what about”s you to deflect debating an issue, “what about” them back with the #wakandagate vibranium trade issue. #LetThemTry — Rob (@RobCabrera) 13 January 2018

I hear that the US Ambassador to Wakanda just resigned. #Wakandagate http://t.co/tSj9qOtGmE — Jay Miller (@j24miller) 14 January 2018

Someone needs to ask trump wtf is going on in #Wakanda. I nominate @SaraJBenincasa to be our ambassador before we have #wakandagate on our hands! *Totally straight face* 😂😂😂 *Fail* http://t.co/zAxUuBa831 — Bikini aTiger 🌍🗽🇦🇺 (@wobbly_tiger) 15 January 2018

