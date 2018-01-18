Writer offers $300 to any journo who asks Donald Trump about ‘Wakanda’ (think ‘Black Panther’); Twitterati offer to crowdfund

Latest News
After Donald Trump's shithole remark, comedian and writer Sara Benincasa has a proposition for journalists. She has promised $300 to any reporter who asks Trump about Wakanda. Yes, the fictional country from Marvel’s Black Panther comics.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 6:17 pm
donald trump, trump, trump shithole country remark, trump haiti african shit hole country, wakanda, Sara Benincasa, wakanda gate, funny news, viral news, indian express After US President Donald Trump made the “shithole countries” remark, Tweeple are in no mood to let him go. (Source: AP)
US President Donald Trump created a huge outcry on social media and offline after he referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries”. As a response, people from various African nations started tweeting their achievements and triumphs, slamming the POTUS. Netizens lashed out at Trump, calling him “racist” and even lambasted him for his ignorance. However, this was not the first time Trump made a goof-up about Africa. Last year in September, he made up a fictional African nation called ‘Nambia’, which inspired Twitterati to come up with their list of fictional nations. Now, comedian and writer Sara Benincasa has a proposition for journalists. She has promised $300 (around Rs20,000) to any reporter who asks Trump about Wakanda. If you’re not sure what that is, then think of MarVel Universe and Black Panther, who is based out of there.

Benincasa called upon all ‘brave journalists’ asking them to record Trump on “Wakandan immigration”. Giving them tips to “practice a poker face”, and thanked them in advance for their “bravery.”

Apparently it all started with Blacklist founder Franklin Leonard taking a jibe at Trump and asking him about the surge in immigration from Wakanda. As Tweeple couldn’t stop laughing, it inspired Benincasa to start her proposition.

Read her full thread here.

While there has been no takers for the job yet, others are more than willing to contribute and up the offer!

As people can’t have enough of Trump and his obsession with fictional African nations, #WakandaGate is trending and it’s raining memes and jokes on Twitter. And by the way there is also a Twitter page for the Foreign office of Wakanda and now they want restrications on “exports to the United States” incluing vibranium-alloy metals and all medicinal herbs. Sample these:

