This mother wants her son’s school to ban Sleeping Beauty; says it sends out wrong message to kids

Sarah Hall, a mother of two from England, tweeted that fairy tales like 'Sleeping Beauty' promote the notion that it is okay to kiss a woman without her consent and hence it should be taken off from the school curriculum.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2017 7:56 pm
sleeping beauty, sleeping beauty story sexual A mother demands school to ban Sleeping Beauty from syllabus as it sends out an ‘inappropriate sexual’ message to young children. (Source: @Hallmeister/Twitter)
School textbooks have often had to face brickbats for their language, and the content is not always found to be suitable for young minds. Remember the social media outrage over a Class IV textbook asking students to ‘kill kitten’ as an experiment or a Class 12 textbook’s claims over the female figure as well as the comment on dowry system in a Maharashtra textbook? Recently, Sarah Hall, who hails from England, took to Twitter to highlight an inappropriate sexual remark from the story of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ in her son’s textbook.

The mother of two urged her son’s school to take off the fairy tale from their curriculum as it was giving out wrong messages to young boys. She argues that the story was irresponsible as it teaches children it is acceptable to kiss women – without their consent – while they are asleep. Making a valid point, Hall tweeted her thoughts on micro-blogging site along with the picture of the fairy tale from her son’s book. “Tell you what, while we are still seeing narratives like this in school, we are never going to change ingrained attitudes to sexual behaviour #MeToo #consent #mysonissix,” her tweet read.

According to media reports, the 40-year-old also left a comment in her son’s record book, and contacted the school to ask if it could be taken out of circulation for younger classes. However, after reading her tweet, many Twitter users disagreed and some even labelled the entire fiasco as “pathetic” and “sad”.

What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below.

