This mother wants her son’s school to ban Sleeping Beauty; says it sends out wrong message to kids

School textbooks have often had to face brickbats for their language, and the content is not always found to be suitable for young minds. Remember the social media outrage over a Class IV textbook asking students to ‘kill kitten’ as an experiment or a Class 12 textbook’s claims over the female figure as well as the comment on dowry system in a Maharashtra textbook? Recently, Sarah Hall, who hails from England, took to Twitter to highlight an inappropriate sexual remark from the story of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ in her son’s textbook.

The mother of two urged her son’s school to take off the fairy tale from their curriculum as it was giving out wrong messages to young boys. She argues that the story was irresponsible as it teaches children it is acceptable to kiss women – without their consent – while they are asleep. Making a valid point, Hall tweeted her thoughts on micro-blogging site along with the picture of the fairy tale from her son’s book. “Tell you what, while we are still seeing narratives like this in school, we are never going to change ingrained attitudes to sexual behaviour #MeToo #consent #mysonissix,” her tweet read.

Tell you what, while we are still seeing narratives like this in school, we are never going to change ingrained attitudes to sexual behaviour #MeToo #consent #mysonissix pic.twitter.com/3g4gyjifi9 — Sarah Hall (@Hallmeister) November 19, 2017

According to media reports, the 40-year-old also left a comment in her son’s record book, and contacted the school to ask if it could be taken out of circulation for younger classes. However, after reading her tweet, many Twitter users disagreed and some even labelled the entire fiasco as “pathetic” and “sad”.

Why dont you ban Snow White and sleeping beauty whilst youre at it? Next time i kiss the misses when i leave the house, ill be sure to wake her up and ask if its okay first, what a ridiculous post — Jonny Molyneux (@jonnymolly) November 23, 2017

Dont get me started on Pantomimes, how dare they get a man to play the Dame, Misogyny at its best! The Patriarchy did this! 😂😂😂 — Jonny Molyneux (@jonnymolly) November 23, 2017

All books & films must be carefully checked before we watch them again ! — Judith hewitt (@Fluffysocks1993) November 23, 2017

Perhaps we also need a new language, I read a book about this, twas basically about a perfect society, name was maybe something like Orwell? — Stopblockingmetweeps (@wouterverhaar) November 23, 2017

If she is worried her son is going to read a book/watch a film & not know whats right & wrong that says a lot about the parenting to me! — Sadioinho (@Sadioinho) November 23, 2017

Absolutely! I mean does she want all horror films banned, just incase her sons think that murdering someone is socially acceptable…? 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Gemma Marshall (@Gemma_sparkle) November 23, 2017

Sorry what??? Sarah it is people like you making issues of situations like this that are the problem. Stop!!! You’re making an issue out of something that was never an issue before!! Ridiculous! Let’s wrap everyone up in cotton wool shall we? — Iain Stirling (@IainStirling1) November 23, 2017

Yes exactly! How can we expect to be taken seriously when women like Sarah come out with ridiculous statements like this?? And piggybacking off the Me Too hashtag is just insulting. — Lucy Pinkstone (@DeterminedDiner) November 23, 2017

I think that maybe you need to stop sexualising a fairytale. Your attitude to this is appalling. You are ridiculous. — Nicolette Cook (@flygirl_22) November 23, 2017

She must have a perverted mind. I’ve never even thought about the kiss as being anything more than a magic spell breaker. I’m worried about how her filthy mind can twist stuff into sex.😳 — Blindside Jim (@BlindsideJim) November 23, 2017

Another so called concerned mum who wants to get in the news! I feel so sorry for the young children of today who are having adult perceptions forced on them. Let them be children! — Lynne Ferguson (@Lynnieferg_Lmao) November 23, 2017

You turned an innocent love story/fairytale into a sexual assault??? – Damn, your mind is twisted. Seriously, you need help! — Mark Williams (@Willow_67) November 23, 2017

Starting to realise what a special guy I am having read Sleeping Beauty and not turned in to a sexist/groper/rapist. Bravo me 👏 — Fairest Cape Trading (@AnTuiric) November 23, 2017

What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below.

