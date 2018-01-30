A man accidentally threw cash worth Rs 12 lakh in a trash bin; here’s what happened next

A man accidentally threw away Rs 12 lakh in a trash bin, but got lucky. Read on to know what really happened. (Source: File Photo) A man accidentally threw away Rs 12 lakh in a trash bin, but got lucky. Read on to know what really happened. (Source: File Photo)

Ever made a careless mistake that cost you way too much? A man from Liaoning, China, walked out of his house with two plastic bags — one full of his household waste and the other with his hard-earned cash. Little did he know that he would throw the bag full of cash worth 1,24,000 yuan (approximately Rs 12 lakh) in the waste bin. According to media reports, the man known by the surname Wang, lost all his money and when he reached the bank to deposit money, he realised what was left in his hand was the garbage bag.

When he rushed back to the dump, he was unable to find the bag in the trash bin. He went to the police and lodged a complaint. The officers checked the CCTV footage and spotted someone discovering the bag and walking away with it. However, they didn’t have a proper clue about the missing bag due to the poor quality of the footage. As the police started interrogating the people in the locality nearby, a woman came forward and returned the bag full of cash to the police authorities.

“I couldn’t sleep well after finding such a big sum of money,” said the woman, who coincidentally shared Wang’s surname. Delighted with her honesty, Wang rewarded the woman 2,000 yuan (approximately Rs 20,000).

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd