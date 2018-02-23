  • Associate Sponsor
Myth or not? Twitterati school man after his tweet sparks ‘male privilege’ debate

American-Canadian conservative political commentator, actor, and comedian Steven Crowder recently asked people on social media to convince him that male privilege exists. And well, people on social media did not take it too kindly.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2018 3:04 am
male privilege, man asks about male privilege, viral twitter thread, twitter thread about male privilege, indian express, indian express news Steven Crowder, American-Canadian conservative political commentator and actor, had to face backlash after posting a tweet about male privilege on Twitter. (Source: Steven Crowder/Twitter)
he roles assigned for men and women by the society are vastly different and many times, men do enjoy certain privileges on virtue of their gender. These male privileges — sometimes subtly and other times, blatantly —  manifest in our daily lives, so much that is difficult to ignore. However, it seems like there are still some (men) who are in denial of the benefits and American-Canadian conservative political commentator, actor, and comedian Steven Crowder is one of them.

Crowder recently asked people on social media to convince him that male privilege exists. On February 16, he put up a photo of himself sitting, perhaps at Texas Christian University (TCU), with a poster that read “Male privilege is a myth. Change my mind.” “Hello @TCU. Come one come all,” read his tweet.

And well, people on social media had way too many counter views to change his mind. “Male privilege is making a booth demanding that others come teach you something rather than making an effort to go learn it for your damn self,” wrote one while another tweeted, “If a woman set up a table in public with a sign reading “MALE PRIVILEGE EXISTS – CHANGE MY MIND” she would get screamed at, ridiculed and sexually harassed. There’s your proof that male privilege exists.”

Read some more reactions here.

