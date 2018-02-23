Myth or not? Twitterati school man after his tweet sparks ‘male privilege’ debate

Steven Crowder, American-Canadian conservative political commentator and actor, had to face backlash after posting a tweet about male privilege on Twitter. (Source: Steven Crowder/Twitter) Steven Crowder, American-Canadian conservative political commentator and actor, had to face backlash after posting a tweet about male privilege on Twitter. (Source: Steven Crowder/Twitter)

he roles assigned for men and women by the society are vastly different and many times, men do enjoy certain privileges on virtue of their gender. These male privileges — sometimes subtly and other times, blatantly — manifest in our daily lives, so much that is difficult to ignore. However, it seems like there are still some (men) who are in denial of the benefits and American-Canadian conservative political commentator, actor, and comedian Steven Crowder is one of them.

Crowder recently asked people on social media to convince him that male privilege exists. On February 16, he put up a photo of himself sitting, perhaps at Texas Christian University (TCU), with a poster that read “Male privilege is a myth. Change my mind.” “Hello @TCU. Come one come all,” read his tweet.

And well, people on social media had way too many counter views to change his mind. “Male privilege is making a booth demanding that others come teach you something rather than making an effort to go learn it for your damn self,” wrote one while another tweeted, “If a woman set up a table in public with a sign reading “MALE PRIVILEGE EXISTS – CHANGE MY MIND” she would get screamed at, ridiculed and sexually harassed. There’s your proof that male privilege exists.”

Male privilege is making a booth demanding that others come teach you something rather than making an effort to go learn it for your damn self. http://t.co/cTEJqx9MrV — Danielle M. Wenner (@DanielleWenner) February 18, 2018

The fact that you expect people to walk up to you and hand you an explanation because you asked for it instead of going online and researching it yourself is a pretty perfect example of male privilege. — Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) February 19, 2018

If a woman set up a table in public with a sign reading “MALE PRIVILEGE EXISTS – CHANGE MY MIND” she would get screamed at, ridiculed and sexually harassed. There’s your proof that male privilege exists. — She was so excited about it 🖋 (@TrinaLTalma) February 18, 2018

Male Privilege – Setting up a table with a sign saying male privilege is a myth, change my mind… and expecting someone to feed you the lesson instead of you seeking out the knowledge and doing the research yourself… Male Privilege. — Jefe Jengibre (@JefeJengibre) February 17, 2018

Male privilege is having a social issue explained to you many, many times over and refusing to listen to anyone, choosing to tell them they failed to explain instead, and still be correct in your assumption that this is not going to cost you your career. — R҉a҉v҉e҉n҉ ҉M҉o҉m҉ loves her smol blue devil child (@cinphoria) February 19, 2018

