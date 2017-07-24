Latest News

A guy on Twitter said ‘period pain is a myth’ and all hell broke loose (as it should)

"So you really think you can just be bleeding and it won't be at least a little bit painful? Straight bleeding for 5 days?" one of the Twitter users, Rilwan Balogun, asked Daddy Blask, another Twitteru user, who had tweeted that menstrual pain is a myth.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 24, 2017 2:25 pm
period pain is a myth tweet viral, period pain is a myth? menstrual pain myth busters, menstrual pain twitter thread, period pain twitter thread, indian express, indian express news Periods? Painful? Of course not! (Source: File Photo)
Related News

‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.’ A man on Twitter recently learnt this the hard way, after his careless comment about how “as a guy” he believed menstrual pain is just a myth. The tweet resulted in nothing short than an uproar with women across the micro-blogging site coming together to “pray for his soul”.

It all started with Twitter user @goldenconceptng posting a tweet “What is worse than a broken heart?”. When a woman replied saying “Menstrual pain, homelessness, hunger etc.” — which in itself went viral — he responded with – “As a guy, I think menstrual pain is a myth.”

Big mistake.

Not only did he trivialise one of the most painful processes that women go through, he assumed saying he was a guy would probably make things more believable. Well, although on the flip side women took turns in telling him that period pain was called pain for a reason, he sure seems to have got his 15 minutes of fame. “So you really think you can just be bleeding and it won’t be at least a little bit painful? Straight bleeding for 5 days?” one of the Twitter users, Rilwan Balogun, asked him.

Check out some of the tweets here.

 

And that’s when all hell broke loose!

Others started listing just how excruciatingly painful it is, in fact. “Some people vomit during menstruation, some are given drips, some have to be medically put to sleep, some purge. Different body types,” wrote one Twitter user, “I have a friend that gets hospitalized every month. Wenever she has her period we all know cus she will be in the hospital,” wrote another.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 24: Latest News