A guy on Twitter said ‘period pain is a myth’ and all hell broke loose (as it should)

‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.’ A man on Twitter recently learnt this the hard way, after his careless comment about how “as a guy” he believed menstrual pain is just a myth. The tweet resulted in nothing short than an uproar with women across the micro-blogging site coming together to “pray for his soul”.

It all started with Twitter user @goldenconceptng posting a tweet “What is worse than a broken heart?”. When a woman replied saying “Menstrual pain, homelessness, hunger etc.” — which in itself went viral — he responded with – “As a guy, I think menstrual pain is a myth.”

Big mistake.

Not only did he trivialise one of the most painful processes that women go through, he assumed saying he was a guy would probably make things more believable. Well, although on the flip side women took turns in telling him that period pain was called pain for a reason, he sure seems to have got his 15 minutes of fame. “So you really think you can just be bleeding and it won’t be at least a little bit painful? Straight bleeding for 5 days?” one of the Twitter users, Rilwan Balogun, asked him.

Check out some of the tweets here.

What is worse than a broken heart? — Daddy Bla$K (@goldenconceptng) July 7, 2017

Menstrual pain, homelessness, hunger etc. — Bella (@RAFIAT_BELLO) July 8, 2017

As a guy, I think menstrual pain is a myth — Daddy Bla$K (@goldenconceptng) July 8, 2017

And that’s when all hell broke loose!

So you really think you can just be bleeding and it won’t be at least a little bit painful? Straight bleeding for 5 days? 🤔 — Rilwan Balogun (@Real001) July 16, 2017

It’s called menstrual pain, what else should it be? Pleasure? Of course it’s a painful experience. Empathy fall on you! — Bella (@RAFIAT_BELLO) July 13, 2017

Some people vomit during menstruation, some are given drips, some have to be medically put to sleep, some purge. Different body types.😒 — Bella (@RAFIAT_BELLO) July 13, 2017

I have a friend that gets hospitalized every month. Wenever she has her period we all know cus she will be in the hospital. — c o c a i n a (@BellaLaBomba) July 14, 2017

Your birth is basically proof that periods exist lol pic.twitter.com/0YPYaLp5TD — WYNONNA EARP S3 (@wallxcewest) July 18, 2017

Others started listing just how excruciatingly painful it is, in fact. “Some people vomit during menstruation, some are given drips, some have to be medically put to sleep, some purge. Different body types,” wrote one Twitter user, “I have a friend that gets hospitalized every month. Wenever she has her period we all know cus she will be in the hospital,” wrote another.

