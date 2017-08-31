A girl SAVED this boy from committing SUICIDE; 10 yrs later, they got married

A blessing in disguise. (Source: Kevin Walsh/Quora) A blessing in disguise. (Source: Kevin Walsh/Quora)

Life can be surprising in many ways. And, for young Kevin Walsh, who hails from Indianapolis, a crucial stressful moment of his life turned to be a blessing in disguise. Narrating his extraordinary tale, he answered a question posted by Quora to know about the strange “experiences in life”. “What is one moment in your life you thought could only happen in a movie?” the question read.

Replying to the thread by saying, “I can’t not answer this,” Walsh recounted one of the best moments in his life when he got a call from his future wife that saved his life.

Once upon a time I was 13 at a summer camp and the prettiest girl I’d ever seen walked right up to me and said “black is a good color on you.” No idea why. We chatted and became friends, exchanged AIM screen names (it was the time) and stayed in touch for a while.

We fell off each others’ radar some time in high school, but I can promise you that not a day went by that I didn’t think about that girl. Even now I’m not sure I can say why – something about her just stayed with me.

In my senior year I went through some dumb high school stuff that seemed earth-shattering at the time, and fell hard into depression. I resolved to take my own life, wrote a note and went to where I planned to end things.

Somewhere between 5 and 10 seconds before I would have committed suicide, my phone rang. I checked the caller ID – I couldn’t die not knowing. It was a number I didn’t recognize, so I picked up and it was her.

I asked her what was up and she said she just felt like she had to call me. At that point it had been a year since we had spoken, and at that moment she just had to call. Long story short, she pried, I spilled the beans and she talked me out of it. I mean she literally said “What? Don’t do that.” And that was that.

She made me promise to call her the next day, and we hung up. That night I started writing the words which, ten years later, I’d propose with.

Tl;dr: My first crush called me out of the blue at exactly the right moment to prevent my suicide, and then I married her a decade later.

Well, the best way to stop yourself from committing suicide is talking it out with someone, and this incredible story is a great example, isn’t it?

