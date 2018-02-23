  • Associate Sponsor
'A+ for creativity': This guy's hilarious Tinder PowerPoint presentation gets him 10/10 for effort

Recently, a young boy went on to create a PowerPoint Presentation titled 'Why you should swipe right: A presentation by Sam' just to add to his Tinder profile, and it soon went viral on Twitter.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2018 2:23 am
Would you go to such limits to boost your Tinder profile?
Getting a right swipe is the newest craze in the age of Tinder, and to do so, many youngsters resort to bizarre techniques. For those not familiar with the dating app, a left indicates rejection and a right obviously means you’re interested. Recently, a young boy grabbed many eyeballs with his PowerPoint Presentation titled ‘Why you should swipe right: A presentation by Sam’ that was added to his Tinder profile.

From talking about the “things he enjoys doing” to jotting down his “qualities and skills” and adding a review page that included names like Donald Trump — it looked like he put in much effort to create the PPT for his profile. While he is not the only one to have done something like that, his account soon gained quite a lot of attention on social media.

Not only did the act earn him many positive responses on the dating app, a woman named Gracie Barrow shared his profile on Twitter along with screenshots of the four slides of his PowerPoint Presentation. “A genuine 10/10 effort from this lad lmaooo I’m crying,” her tweet read.

With more 28,000 retweets and 118,000 likes, the tweet soon went viral, and many people on Twitter were taken aback. Check out some reactions here.

What are your thoughts on making a PPT for Tinder? Tell us in the comments below.

