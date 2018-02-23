‘A+ for creativity’: This guy’s hilarious Tinder PowerPoint presentation gets him 10/10 for effort

Would you go to such limits to boost your Tinder profile? (Source: Gracie Barrow/Twitter) Would you go to such limits to boost your Tinder profile? (Source: Gracie Barrow/Twitter)

Getting a right swipe is the newest craze in the age of Tinder, and to do so, many youngsters resort to bizarre techniques. For those not familiar with the dating app, a left indicates rejection and a right obviously means you’re interested. Recently, a young boy grabbed many eyeballs with his PowerPoint Presentation titled ‘Why you should swipe right: A presentation by Sam’ that was added to his Tinder profile.

From talking about the “things he enjoys doing” to jotting down his “qualities and skills” and adding a review page that included names like Donald Trump — it looked like he put in much effort to create the PPT for his profile. While he is not the only one to have done something like that, his account soon gained quite a lot of attention on social media.

Not only did the act earn him many positive responses on the dating app, a woman named Gracie Barrow shared his profile on Twitter along with screenshots of the four slides of his PowerPoint Presentation. “A genuine 10/10 effort from this lad lmaooo I’m crying,” her tweet read.

A genuine 10/10 effort from this lad lmaooo I’m crying pic.twitter.com/7wjUJk3HF0 — Gracie Barrow (@GracieBarrow1) February 17, 2018

With more 28,000 retweets and 118,000 likes, the tweet soon went viral, and many people on Twitter were taken aback. Check out some reactions here.

A+ for creativity but this isn’t a presentation skills course 😂😂 — Dalia (@ThnksFrThTBP) February 18, 2018

I’d swipe right purely for the amount of effort that he put into this. Love — amy (@xamyjeanx) February 18, 2018

Maybe he’s modest…I mean he clearly puts in effort, just look at that PowerPoint! — Ok (@IdleUltimatum) February 20, 2018

10/10 would swipe right 🙈 I’ve seen someone like this before and I think it’s genius 😂 x — Brianna 🌻 (@briannahowellx) February 20, 2018

Not the worst at sex and makes good pancakes?! Sign me up — Jas Louise (@Jas__Louise) February 18, 2018

@MollyMaeeeh might download tinder to find him xo — gabby (@Gabby_Addison) February 18, 2018

Haha genius. ‘Not the worst at sex’ is too modest for me though — Zac Francis (@zacfrancis94) February 19, 2018

@liamlcfc88 This may be worth a look. I forgot to say… girls love reviews (doesn’t matter what it is). I put some of my eBay feedback on mine and they went wild for it. — Craig (@craiglcfc) February 18, 2018

What are your thoughts on making a PPT for Tinder? Tell us in the comments below.

