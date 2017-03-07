A Day Without Women: All you need to know about the strike in US on Women’s Day

The women’s strike! (Source: Women’s March/Twitter) The women’s strike! (Source: Women’s March/Twitter)

After raising their voice through placards during the Women’s March on Washington, women all across the globe were infused with a new enthusiasm and energy to protest for equal rights. As the world gears up for Women’s Day on March 8, another movement of women in the US is making waves — and this time, they are all set to make a point without being present.

Led by the same organisation that started the Women’s March on Washington, the women’s strike will test the strength of women to score a successful national strike. The organisers have asked more than 500,000 women supporters to take three actions on Wednesday: Don’t work at the office or at home; don’t shop if it isn’t urgent; and wear red to represent “revolutionary love and sacrifice”.

Read their tweet here:

On 1/21, we marched. On 3/8, we strike! Join us for a #DayWithoutAWoman. (Thank you to @dreamonhero1 for this awesome #WomensMarch film) pic.twitter.com/SnvSxhdmkn — Women’s March (@womensmarch) March 3, 2017

Called “A Day Without Women”, the aim of the strike is to put the spotlight on the value of women in our households and work places. Not just that, but the protest will also highlight the economic injustices that women face every day. From low wages, gender discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurities to gender equality and putting an end to discrimination and marginalization — the strike is all set to make a difference.

If women cannot take a day off, then they aren’t forced upon it, they can simply wear red to show their solidarity. Men, companies and businesses can also play a huge role in the protest if they believe in the idea of equality of genders. Moreover, rallies have also been planned at New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, Ann Arbor, Florida and Oregon.

Twitter is buzzing with excitement for the movement. Read a few tweets here:

Are there any #daywithoutawoman rallies happening in Paris? x — Phoebe Tonkin (@1PhoebeJTonkin) March 6, 2017

“thank you for your loyalty and love all these years just like @maryjblige through thick n thin..” #strengthofawoman pic.twitter.com/vGKK4hCXlp — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) March 6, 2017

Today’s #SignOfResistance, by @micahbazant, is in honor of the 7 trans WOC – 6 of whom were Black – who have been killed in 2017 #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/8mLQ6PxCHF — Women’s March (@womensmarch) March 7, 2017

So who’s planning to strike Wednesday? I am. Respond w/your plans! #womensstrike #daywithoutawoman — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) March 5, 2017

More power to women!

