A bouquet full of DOUGHNUTS: This bride ditched flowers to carry sweet treats

Would you like to carry a bouquet of doughnuts on your D-day? (Source: dessertboxes/Instagram) Would you like to carry a bouquet of doughnuts on your D-day? (Source: dessertboxes/Instagram)

Ditching the typical floral bouquet, a bride decided to carry a bouquet of doughnuts as she walked the aisle along with her bridesmaids. Paige Kirk, who hails from Sydney, Australia, planned the quirky idea and left her bridesmaids in a daze. The 23-year-old, who exchanged vows with Steven Kirk, shared some pictures from her wedding on Instagram, and soon, they went viral. Talking to BBC about how the couple fixated on the idea, she said, “We wanted the wedding to be a bit different and really reflect who we are as a couple.” The two have been together for more than three years.

Delighted with how it turned out, the bride said carrying the sweet treats was really “different, fun and light hearted.” Even though the packages were extremely tempting, the bridesmaids somehow resisted from gorging on them that day, she also confessed. “We had plenty of goodies beforehand so we were too full too eat them,” she added.

Steal a glance at the pictures here.

The delicious doughnuts!

A picture perfect moment!

Doesn’t the bride look beautiful?

The moment that the bride told the bridesmaids that they’ll be walking down the aisle with doughnut bouquets!

Wondering how the idea popped in their minds? According to the report by the news website, the bouquets were donated by a company that wanted to look at innovative options of flower gifts in a wedding. Kirk became the first bride to go with the edible bouquets in a competition, and she won hearts of her guests at the ceremony. When asked what was the reaction of her wedding guests, she said, “Everyone thought it was hilarious, and the venue couldn’t believe it. Brides should be a bit more relaxed and have fun!”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd