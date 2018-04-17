Follow Us:
Why we should encourage our daughters to take up STEM in school
A 97-year-old ‘meme-like’ sketch has surfaced on the Internet; awed Twitterati think it’s RELATABLE

Ever considered if people were just as creative with pictures when Internet was not as popular? Many of you might find it difficult to imagine, but a Twitter user has posted what she claims is a comic strip from 1921 and guess what, IT IS A MEME, no less!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2018 4:09:59 pm
1921 cartoon becomes meme, cartoon meme, first meme, Internet first meme history, First meme on the Internet, 1921 memes, memes from 1921, century old memes, Indian Express, Indian Express news The comic strip shows two sketches of a man in a black coat and his hair slick and mid-parted. While one shows “How you think you look when a flashlight is taken”, the other poorly drawn lop-sided face shows : “How you really look”. (Source: Wida/Twitter)

Almost like a language of its own that transcends barriers and unites people, we have a lot to be thankful for, to memes. Given how most of us are glued to our smartphones and laptops, no matter whether we are sad, happy, angry or disappointed, the likelihood of stumbling across funny photos and memes each time we log in, is really high. But ever considered if people were just as creative with pictures when Internet was not as popular? Many of you might find it difficult to imagine, but a Twitter user has posted what she claims is a comic strip from 1921 and guess what, IT IS A MEME, no less!

Ida posted the comic strip which shows two sketches of a man in a black coat and his hair slick and mid-parted. While one shows “How you think you look when a flashlight is taken”, the other poorly drawn lop-sided face shows : “How you really look”. In the comments’ section under her tweet, she posted that the strip was from the “Judge Magazine, July issue”. Soon after, a hilarious riot of sorts broke in the comments’ section, with many taking the picture and superimposing other hilarious meme-captions on the sketch.

Check out some of the funny responses the picture got, here.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

