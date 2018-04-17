A 97-year-old ‘meme-like’ sketch has surfaced on the Internet; awed Twitterati think it’s RELATABLE

The comic strip shows two sketches of a man in a black coat and his hair slick and mid-parted. While one shows “How you think you look when a flashlight is taken”, the other poorly drawn lop-sided face shows : “How you really look”. (Source: Wida/Twitter) The comic strip shows two sketches of a man in a black coat and his hair slick and mid-parted. While one shows “How you think you look when a flashlight is taken”, the other poorly drawn lop-sided face shows : “How you really look”. (Source: Wida/Twitter)

Almost like a language of its own that transcends barriers and unites people, we have a lot to be thankful for, to memes. Given how most of us are glued to our smartphones and laptops, no matter whether we are sad, happy, angry or disappointed, the likelihood of stumbling across funny photos and memes each time we log in, is really high. But ever considered if people were just as creative with pictures when Internet was not as popular? Many of you might find it difficult to imagine, but a Twitter user has posted what she claims is a comic strip from 1921 and guess what, IT IS A MEME, no less!

Ida posted the comic strip which shows two sketches of a man in a black coat and his hair slick and mid-parted. While one shows “How you think you look when a flashlight is taken”, the other poorly drawn lop-sided face shows : “How you really look”. In the comments’ section under her tweet, she posted that the strip was from the “Judge Magazine, July issue”. Soon after, a hilarious riot of sorts broke in the comments’ section, with many taking the picture and superimposing other hilarious meme-captions on the sketch.

this comic strip from 1921 is really relatable to this day pic.twitter.com/DXCpl923Iy — wida (@YoRHaw) April 15, 2018

It’s from the Judge Magazine (July issue) ! — wida (@YoRHaw) April 15, 2018

Check out some of the funny responses the picture got, here.

We’ve been making memes for over a hundred years. We just didn’t have the internet. — Scott Pell (@svederik) April 15, 2018

A time traveler made this meme pic.twitter.com/uKWR29ZRef — Michelle Sparrow 💀 (@fashiongirl89) April 16, 2018

When your mom buys you a new shirt and tells you you look very handsome in it pic.twitter.com/BeCvzxtsy6 — Mime Choir (@MimeChoir) April 16, 2018

It shows us just how aware of ourselves we’ve always been. It actually feels good…it means whatever humanity knows or doesn’t know about improving, we will never fail to laugh at ourselves 😆👍🏻. — Oh (@Nottgonta) April 16, 2018

This is nearly a 100 year old meme that is still relatable, woah. — Victor Vasquez (@VeeSquared92) April 16, 2018

Driver’s license photos in a nutshell. — Arlo the Pangolin (@ArloPangolin) April 15, 2018

This is so meme-like it’s eerie — brundolf (@brundolfsmith) April 16, 2018

Fascinating, isn’t it?

