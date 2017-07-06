The Internet’s going crazy over this 7-yr-old’s 8-pack abs

Many hours of training in gymnastics has helped Chen Yi build strong abdominal muscles. (Source: People’s Daily China/Facebook) Many hours of training in gymnastics has helped Chen Yi build strong abdominal muscles. (Source: People’s Daily China/Facebook)

Fitness of the body and mind is something everyone should aspire to, and at every age. Well, this kid from China is not only breaking stereotypes, but also setting fitness goals for the rest of the world. At just seven years old, Chen Yi has become an Internet sensation thanks to his eight-pack abs.

Yes, you read that right. A seven-year-old kid from Hangzhou, China, has eight-pack abs, and you’re probably sitting on your computer or have your phone in hand thinking about the last time you actually went to the gym, instead of constantly thinking about it.

Photos of Chen after a successful stint at a local sports event have gone viral after they were shared on Facebook by the People’s Daily, China. The kid reportedly collected six gold medals and a silver one at a gymnastics competition in Hangzhou. His pictures have garnered over 30,000 reactions and more than 700 shares at the time of writing.

Chen has apparently been training at the gym at a professional level since he was five years old. His bravery and jumping skills were what got him selected at the gymnasium when he was just in kindergarten. The toddler’s fitness regime and graph have now become a subject of debate for Netizens, as some say they’re happy to see Chen’s achievements while others opining that the kid should rather spend his time studying than training at the gym.

The many hours that Chen has put into gymnastics training has helped him build strong abdominal muscles, flexibility and good motor coordination, the kid’s coach is reported to have said.



According to People’s Daily, despite the tough training, Chen never gave up. Way to go, boy!

