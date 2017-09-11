Twitterati remember the 9/11 terror attack victims on 16-year anniversary

The official Twitter account of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum uploaded an image #tributeinlight testing the lights before the final commemoration. (Source: AP) The official Twitter account of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum uploaded an image #tributeinlight testing the lights before the final commemoration. (Source: AP)

September 11, 2017, marks the 16th anniversary of the catastrophic terror attack that took place in New York, changing the world as we knew it. On this very day, four hijacked places crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field killing nearly 3,000 people. Considered to be one of worst terror attacks on US soil since the 1941 Japanese attack on the US Naval base in Pearl Harbour, multiple events were held across the country to remember the deceased.

To pay respect to the people who died due to the attack, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum observed a commemoration ceremony that was live-streamed on their website. The official Twitter account of the museum has been tweeting about the ceremony and has uploaded an image #tributeinlight testing the lights before the final commemoration. Over thousands of 9/11 victims’ relatives, friends, survivors, rescuers and others gathered for the ceremony.

Wishes and messages of remembrance have poured in from all across the world and it is clear that even after 16 years, the wounds from the event are still fresh in the minds of the people, and many took to social media platforms such as Twitter to express their grief and pay their tributes to those who lost their lives.

@FDNY Wearing my FDNY 9/11 Memorial cap with pride today. Picked it up when I visited in 2013. #911Anniversary#NeverForget#Memorialspic.twitter.com/mjyPkuBZMq

— Matt Curtis (@TinTopRacing16) September 11, 2017

Today my thoughts are with those that lost their lives in #9/11 💔RIP pic.twitter.com/bZDpa3OGL5 — Maggie Scarborough (@strictlymagsy) September 11, 2017

I WILL NEVER FORGET!!! My prayers go to all the victims and their families. R.I.P. 🇺🇸 ♡ 🇩🇪 — Linda (@Linda1987Berlin) September 11, 2017

If you haven’t been to the 9/11 Memorial, please go. Inside and out, it is stunning, heartbreaking,& moving. Kudos from a 9/11 family. — Mizsuzebanthony (@mizsuzebanthony) September 11, 2017

Feels like yesterday. Dam:( — DC5 Dan (@CupBoundLeafs) September 11, 2017

#NeverForget the day that changed our world and will never forget everyone who lost a loved one will always be a day of Respect an Honor — Mary-Ann (@NMyLife) September 11, 2017

What a beautiful picture ❤️❤️ Feel particularly emotional around 9/11. Every year. — Joy Trachsell (@HTrachsell) September 11, 2017

A day that no one of my generation or those older will EVER forget… RIP to those in the planes ✈️ the towers and the fire crew x — John R O’Sullivan ❄️ (@JohnOSullivan36) September 11, 2017

RIP to the souls lost on that horrific day. We owe it to the 3000+ victims & their families to reinvestigate how this tragedy happened — Marc DiGirolamo (@marcadigirolamo) September 10, 2017

