Wait, what? 43-yr-old woman arrested for POOPING in public 3 times at the same spot

In a bizarre incident, a UK woman was arrested for defecating in public, and she blamed her lactose intolerance for it. (Source: Pixabay.com) In a bizarre incident, a UK woman was arrested for defecating in public, and she blamed her lactose intolerance for it. (Source: Pixabay.com)

A 43-year-old woman from Simsbury, Connecticut — identified as Holly Malone — was arrested by the police after she was caught on the police camera defecating in the middle of a cul-de-sac (a street closed at one end) in East Granby, three separate times in a month, according to a Fox News report.

The investigation of the case began on November 7, after the resident state trooper was informed. A resident suspected possible criminal activity on an undeveloped cul-de-sac on Kirkstone after finding needles and feces, an NBC Connecticut report stated. The incident took place again on November 16, after which the police installed motion-activated camera to catch the culprit. The footage captured Malone’s car on December 5.

Malone was arrested after her car was halted for an unrelated traffic stop as the cops tried to match her vehicle with the one seen on the camera. As soon as she was caught red-handed, Malone told the authorities that she was defecating in the streets as she was not able to make it to the bathroom on time.

The perpetrator confessed to the crime once she was taken into custody. She told the authorities that she was lactose intolerant but sometimes ate dairy products, despite her allergy. Malone, who lives around three-and-a-half miles from cul-de-sac, said that she could not make it to her destination or find another bathroom, according to the NBC report.

She was charged with the breach of peace and for creating a hazardous condition but was later released on bond. Malone is scheduled to be prosecuted on March 1, Fox News stated.

