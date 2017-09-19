This 3-yr-old boy dressed as Pennywise from IT has scared everyone on Instagram

Three-year-old Louie brought out his mean face for his brother’s photoshoot and Netizens just loved it. (Source: Eagan Tilghman/ Instagram) Three-year-old Louie brought out his mean face for his brother’s photoshoot and Netizens just loved it. (Source: Eagan Tilghman/ Instagram)

‘IT’, the horror film based on Stephen King’s iconic novel has been kicking the living daylights out of everyone. No matter how scary it is, it has been dominating at the box office, smashing all record. While Pennywise, the Dancing Clown played by Bill Skarsgård onscreen has terrified everyone in the real world, it is another clown that is terrifying people on the Internet. Photos of a toddler dressed as the terrifying Pennywise has shocked everyone on social media.

A 3-year-old Mississippi boy has taken Instagram by storm after his elder brother decided to dress-up his baby brother as the iconic clown from King’s novel. Dressed in a white costume very similar to the one seen on film, little Louie looks anything but cute. Eagan Tilghman, 17, a great fan of King decided to dedicate a photo shoot prior to the release of the film and was excited ever since it was announced. “I’ve been waiting on it. Ever since I heard it was coming, I’ve been ready,” he told Inside Edition.

Giving insights about the photo shoot and about his brother, the teen photography enthusiast said, “You tell him to do his happy face and you tell him to do his mean face, and that’s the two faces he did in all the pictures.”

The talented photographer also made costumes for the shoot and did the make-up himself. He said that it took around 30 minutes just to paint Louie’s face. And for the outfit, he just refurbished different clothes and fabrics they could find around the house.

Here’s how adorable Louie look, without make-up.

