2017 Rewind: 7 LOVE STORIES that got the Internet hooked this year

As the year 2017 comes to an end, one of the most common remark a lot of are probably getting to hear is — ‘The year just went by too soon!’ While this year could go down in history for a lot of reasons, including Donald Trump’s swearing-in as the President of the United States, Shashi Tharoor’s tweets that were mini English language lessons for us, among others, we thought, why not, amidst all this, bid the year a fitting goodbye by reminiscing all the adorable romances that were shared widely on the Internet. After all, in an year when two school students got suspended because they exchanged a “congratulatory” hug and when Hadiya, an adult, was deprived of her choice to practice the religion and love the man of her choice, it is but important that more stories of love and affection are talked about.

‘Now days, you don’t even know whether you’re dating!’

Love, indeed, can be this beautiful. (Source: Humans of Bombay/ Love, indeed, can be this beautiful. (Source: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook

The story of a couple who met during Partition and withstood the test of long distances to be together went viral after Humans of Bombay shared their story on Facebook. He would set aside time and money to make a long distance call to her. In addition, they would write long, elaborate letters. “We wrote each other letters but they would reach after months, so our letters would be long…trying to cover everything we’ve missed! That was true romance to me — being happy in just ‘knowing’ that the other was happy…even without you!” he says.

The photobombing fiancé – 10 years back!

(Source: @veronavanity/Instagram) (Source: @veronavanity/Instagram)

What are the chances that you would end up photobombing the picture of the girl you will be marrying ten years later? Well, as unbelievable as that sounds (unless you have been close family friends or neighbours), Verona Koliqi, showed Mirand Buzaku, her fiancé, a beachside picture of her posing with her family from ten years ago. And that is when they both realised that the kid photobombing the picture in the background is the man she was getting married to! Yes, the mother of all coincidences!

How I met your mother

Have you asked your parents how they met? (Source: Caitlin Hannah/Twitter) Have you asked your parents how they met? (Source: Caitlin Hannah/Twitter)

Nicole Cliffe, a Canadian-American writer and journalist recently asked people on Twitter how their parents met. And they shared some of the most heartwarming romances you would have heard, especially at a time when people are speed-dating – online and offline. She tweeted out that she wanted to know this because a lot of people haven’t asked their parents how they met. Some of the most adorable responses she got included, “My dad got on the wrong bus and saw my mom, proceeded to keep taking the wrong bus for months to work up the courage to talk to her,” “My mom didn’t want to go to a dance, but my grandpa said she should, bc you never know. She met my dad & ditched her date. Married 44 years,” and “My dad was a cop. My mom a lawyer. She yelled at him about paperwork. He thought she was feisty. Stole her shoes & demanded wine in return.”

Girl saves boy from suicide; 10 yrs later, they’re married

(Source: Kevin Walsh/Quora) (Source: Kevin Walsh/Quora)

Kevin Walsh from Indianapolis, took to Quora to share his story about the strange “experiences in life” he has had. Answering the question “What is one moment in your life you thought could only happen in a movie?”, Walsh got down to share one of the most beautiful romances that has gone viral on the Internet this year.

Matched on Tinder; didn’t meet till Tinder stepped in

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)

But did you think that Tinder is where the millennials are heading to for just some good time or casual hook-ups? Well, in one of the most epic Tinder stories that had people across the world on the Internet going weak in the knees and rooting for Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas‘ happily-ever-after, the couple exchanges some hilariously bizarre texts for three years before finally meeting each other on a TV show!

Complicated love made simple

(Source: GMB Akash/Facebook) (Source: GMB Akash/Facebook)

When those Meg Ryan-Tom Hanks’ movies told you that love could happen to you when you least expect, you probably rolled your eyes. But, away from showshaa of Tinder and Facebook, a sex worker and a beggar found love in each other and their stories touched hearts of many on the Internet. Rajia Begum and Abbas Miah’s story was shared on the Internet by renowned photographer GMB Akash.

Best Bromance e.v.e.r.

Former US president Former US president Barack Obama with his vice-president Joe Biden during a ceremony at the White House in January.(Source: AP)

No lowdown on 2017’s whirlwind romances can be complete without mentioning that one ‘bond’ that not only gave absolute #bromancegoals but also inspired a sea of memes on social media. Yes, we are talking about former president of the United States Barack Obama and former vice-president Joe Biden’s delightful camaraderie!

