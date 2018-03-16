2012 vs 2018: People are sharing before-and-after photos to see how much they have changed

Six-year challenge: How much have you changed since 2012? (Source: William Byrne/Twitter) Six-year challenge: How much have you changed since 2012? (Source: William Byrne/Twitter)

Change is the only constant in life, and a lot stirs up over the years. Not only does one evolve as a person, but there is also a definitive change in the way people look at things. Photographs capture those moments and freeze them in time. Whether the result is pleasing or not is another debate, but looking at old pictures is a temptation, not many can resist.

To tap such changes, a quirky trend has gripped people on social media. Perhaps overcome by nostalgia, Tweeple are sharing old pictures to compare them with their present photos. In fact, there is a specific time frame to this. Drawing a parallel between 2012 and 2018, Netizens are taking this six-year challenge and the results are quite spectacular.

A wide range of before-and-after photographs have flooded social media, and most of them have a story to tell. While some reveal the victory of a personal battle, others unleash a drastic physical transformation. While one user wrote, “Getting an eating disorder under control is pretty cool,” another one tweeted, “2012 vs 2018- full offense but why have i not changed at all and why was i fully formed at age 15.” Blaming global warming for his rather drastic transformation, one user wrote, “they ask me what my inspiration was, I tell ‘em global warming”.

Check out some more reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

2012 vs. 2018 uhhhh lmao pic.twitter.com/BvGumbVKQA — crazy b*tch by buckcherry (@dollyxparton) March 15, 2018

Thought I should join this 😯 2012 vs 2018 pic.twitter.com/iaXKf4WzQz — christy (@christysecades) March 16, 2018

2012 vs 2018 Getting an eating disorder under control is pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/FJGgyTLlaR — Hanhepi Win 🌙 (@whxsperchxnte) March 16, 2018

2012 vs 2018….. I only got a haircut pic.twitter.com/8SS0iCHdzg — bone daddy (@elvinromanx) March 15, 2018

2012 vs 2018 a glow up pic.twitter.com/dkxTDyzRoj — 𝓒𝓲𝓷𝓭𝔂 (@CindehThePanda) March 16, 2018

Only 6 years between these pics 2012 vs 2018 me …. yes my shirt does say BOOM I GOT YOUR BOYFRIEND 😊🙃 pic.twitter.com/RMwseAVvV0 — AG (@banANNA_george) March 16, 2018

I gotta join the challenge 😂

2012 vs 2018 (The last 3 pics are from 2018)#GlowUpChallenge pic.twitter.com/ya3lubBgHg — Carlos (@blazingxmexican) March 16, 2018

2012 vs 2018- full offense but why have i not changed at all and why was i fully formed at age 15 pic.twitter.com/nadyDOzTVx — burger king foot lettuce (@amandvxa) March 16, 2018

2012 vs 2018 lmaooooooo 😭 i’m glad I found my eyebrows pic.twitter.com/URxyywrpiN — em (@emuhleeb) March 16, 2018

2012 vs 2018 I guess it could be worse pic.twitter.com/3wYeXp1vPv — tom (@ADTR_Tomm) March 16, 2018

2012 vs 2018 it’s a best friend glow up 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/UoiBYRdnpC — aввy вυѕтoѕ🥀 (@abbiiibustos16) March 16, 2018

2012 vs 2018 so that’s cool pic.twitter.com/mQYmtq5hX3 — Amy Petro (@amy4prez) March 16, 2018

2012-2018, they ask me what my inspiration was, I tell ‘em global warming pic.twitter.com/04XlgcNgeb — Josh (@cornxbread) March 15, 2018

