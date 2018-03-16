Latest news

2012 vs 2018: People are sharing before-and-after photos to see how much they have changed

People on social media, perhaps overcome by nostalgia, are sharing pictures from 2012 and comparing them to their present photos. The quirky trend has gripped many, and the results are quite spectacular.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2018 7:56 pm
viral trend, viral trend of people sharing 2012-2018 photo, viral trend on Twitter, people sharing 2012 selfies, indian express, indian express news Six-year challenge: How much have you changed since 2012? (Source: William Byrne/Twitter)
Change is the only constant in life, and a lot stirs up over the years. Not only does one evolve as a person, but there is also a definitive change in the way people look at things. Photographs capture those moments and freeze them in time. Whether the result is pleasing or not is another debate, but looking at old pictures is a temptation, not many can resist.

To tap such changes, a quirky trend has gripped people on social media. Perhaps overcome by nostalgia, Tweeple are sharing old pictures to compare them with their present photos. In fact, there is a specific time frame to this. Drawing a parallel between 2012 and 2018, Netizens are taking this six-year challenge and the results are quite spectacular.

A wide range of before-and-after photographs have flooded social media, and most of them have a story to tell. While some reveal the victory of a personal battle, others unleash a drastic physical transformation. While one user wrote, “Getting an eating disorder under control is pretty cool,” another one tweeted, “2012 vs 2018- full offense but why have i not changed at all and why was i fully formed at age 15.” Blaming global warming for his rather drastic transformation, one user wrote, “they ask me what my inspiration was, I tell ‘em global warming”.

Check out some more reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

