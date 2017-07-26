19-year-old teenager wins lottery twice in a week; takes $655,555 home

What a jackpot! (Source: California Lottery) What a jackpot! (Source: California Lottery)

Have you ever dreamed of winning a lottery and becoming the richest person in the world? Well, a teenager in United Station just lived that dream when she bought five scratch-off tickets at a gas station worth $5 each — while driving from Arizona to Paso Robles in California. Little did Rosa Dominiguez know that those tickets would change her life, and make her the winner of $555,555.

Talking about her feelings after winning the lottery, she told California Lottery that she “was so nervous she just wanted to cry.” Dominiguez hadn’t even got over the excitement, when she decided to buy another ticket — a $5 Lucky Fortune Scratcher. To her surprise, it turned out to be one of the top prizes with $100,000 again! What a jackpot, isn’t it?

Dominguez later went to the California Lottery’s East Bay District Office in Hayward to claim her two prizes totalling $655,555. When asked what she would like to do with the money, she told them that “she wants to go shopping and buy herself a new car”. Isn’t it amazing?

Sharing the details of where the tickets had been purchased from, California Lottery specified, “Dominguez purchased the $5 Power 5’s ticket worth $555,555 at Eagle Energy which is located at 2400 Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles (San Luis Obispo County). The $5 Lucky Fortune ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at the Valero gas station located at 348 El Camino Real in Greenfield (Monterey County).”

