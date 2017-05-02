14-month-old toddler laughs as five firefighters try to free him from locked car

The tension and gravity of the situation can be felt as five firefighters can be seen trying to free him from locked vehicle. (Source: Bude Fire Station‏/ Twitter) The tension and gravity of the situation can be felt as five firefighters can be seen trying to free him from locked vehicle. (Source: Bude Fire Station‏/ Twitter)

One of the greatest nightmares for any parents would be their young toddlers getting locked inside a car. Many a time, the event has also taken a sad turn. In all such occasions, it usually causes great alarm and scares the living daylight out not only from the parents but also the infant trapped inside. However, one such incident happened in Cornwall, UK where a baby was locked inside a car. Interestingly, the baby didn’t get scared but kept smiling, the photo of which has gone viral.

The photo of 14-month-old Brandon Emery adorning a huge, adorable smile clutching the steering wheel has left everyone surprised. The tension and gravity of the situation can be felt as five firefighters can be seen trying to free him from locked vehicle. Little Brandon accidentally locked himself in the car while he was out shopping with his mother.

“His mother, Kirsty Green, was loading the car with shopping in Bude when she realised 14-month-old son Brandon had activated the car’s central locking system,” the Independent reported.

This is a picture from yesterday’s shout. You can see that our WM is a natural; keeping the infant entertained whilst crews gained entry. pic.twitter.com/mMB5MYtp5Z — Bude Fire Station (@BudeCFRS) April 29, 2017

Panicked with what the naughty one had done, the helpless mother call for help from the emergency services.

Describing the incident, Green told Daily Mail, “He’d been in the little child seat of the shopping trolley but it didn’t have any straps, so he kept trying to stand up while I was shopping. I decided to put him in the back of the car while I was unloading the shopping so he didn’t keep trying to stand up in the trolley.”

She attributed Brandon’s happy and carefree expression to the “amazing” crew of firefighters who not only rescued the little one but also made sure he was calm and not agitated.

The rescue team first tried using small hand tools to free the toddler. But soon saw the crew members noticed the tiny tot putting a two coin in his mouth! Soon, without wasting any time they smashed the car’s rear window and climbed through to bring the child to safety.

