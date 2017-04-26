12-year-old boy drives dad’s car 1,300km across Australia all alone

The boy was over 1,000 km into his trip when the cops caught him. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The boy was over 1,000 km into his trip when the cops caught him. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Driving is quite a tough task. With the minute details that one needs to take care of, it is also quite risky to drive alone if you don’t have a good grasp of the skill. And in most countries, a person needs to pass a driving test and get a driving licence before he sets his eyes on the road.

ALSO READ | Woman wins a brand new car after kissing it for 50 long hours!

Can you imagine a 12-year-old driving a car all by himself? Yes, the teenager has taken driving to an altogether new level with his bizarre act. The boy took his father’s car and had driven for almost 1,300km until the police stopped him. According to a 9 News report, the boy was more than 1,000km into his trip when police noticed the car’s bumper dragging on the ground in Broken Hill in the New South Wales.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: Road rage video of man smashing car window with bare hands is going viral

The boy was taken into custody immediately. His parents then picked him up on Sunday. “His parents reported him missing immediately after he left home, so they were looking for him,” Detective Inspector Kim Fehon told AAP on Monday.

Reportedly, the boy was attempting a 3,000km drive from Kendall in NSW to Perth, Western Australia. He also stopped at a petrol-filling station in Cobar, and the manager said that the took $19 worth of fuel but left without paying. He also added that he thought that the boy was around 19-2o years old.

While he committed an offence, several people on social media were impressed with his driving skills and tagged him as a “clever kid”. What do you think of this peculiar act?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd