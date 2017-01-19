Donald Trump as the President of the United States: 10 cartoons that show ‘Trump’s America’

A lot of popular cartoonists seem to have quite an idea about how Trump might act in authority. (Source: Imgur) A lot of popular cartoonists seem to have quite an idea about how Trump might act in authority. (Source: Imgur)

Love it or hate it, Donald J Trump will soon take office as the 45th President of the United States. While this presidential election has been fraught with constant social media commentary by means of quips and memes, the billionaire tycoon’s win came as a surprise to many, especially after his ‘plans’ to deny entry to immigrants, his imitation of a disabled journalist, his frequently crass outbursts on Twitter, etc.

All this have led many to as much as dread the Trump presidency and the kind of society and country that America might become under his leadership. Speculating on Trump’s version of America, cartoonists across the world have often tried to depict how Trump and his forthcoming administration will be, through what they are best at — cartoons.

Here are 1o popular works by cartoonists on how Trump will be in authority, and also some of his remarks that will go down in history.

In December 2015, Trump called for a ban on Muslims from entering the United States, in response to a shooting spree in San Bernardino by two Muslims.

According to a report by The Telegraph, one of the most hilarious statements made by Trump is: “All of the women on The Apprentice flirted with me – consciously or unconsciously. That’s to be expected”.

Although the President-elect later denied, he garnered huge backlash for mocking a newspaper reporter who was suffering from a congenital joint condition.

After Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes, Trump called her “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood”.

He also happened to creep people across countries out, when he said he could have been dating Ivanka Trump had she not been his daughter, not to forget the famous “locker room talk” that had him boasting about ‘grabbing women by the p***y”.

And his New Year wish was. … well, not very surprising. — “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”

Although this is what these cartoonists think how Trump will act in office, only time will tell how the four years of his presidency will turn out to be.

