WATCH: This Youtube star was ‘kicked off’ a Delta flight after he ‘spoke in Arabic’

The video has gone viral on social media, with a lot of people calling out the airline’s act as racially discriminating and Islamophobic.(Source: Adam Saleh/Facebook) The video has gone viral on social media, with a lot of people calling out the airline’s act as racially discriminating and Islamophobic.(Source: Adam Saleh/Facebook)

In 2013, when YouTuber Adam Saleh alleged that he was a victim of racial discrimination, complete with a video as a proof, it was later reported as fake. So when recently the 23-year-old, who was travelling with his friend Slim Albaher, on a Delta Airline flight, again said that they had been asked to deboard because they were speaking in Arabic, many are now debating whether it’s just a repetition of his old prank.

Saleh uploaded a video on Facebook and Twitter to show the world what happened with him and his friend at London’s Heathrow Airport recently. They were apparently supposed to fly to New York after completing a world tour. According to The New York Times, Saleh said he was talking to his mother on the phone in Arabic, following which he spoke to his friend on the flight in Arabic too, which apparently made other passengers on board uncomfortable.

The social media star claimed that shortly after, the flight captain asked the two to deboard, which is when he decided to pull out his phone and record the entire incident. Since then, the video has gone viral on social media, especially with a lot of people calling out the airline’s act as racially discriminating and Islamophobic.

ALSO READ | It’s now ‘Reverse Bank of India’; Twiteratti weighs in on RBI’s latest rule

When Saleh was asked if this was just another prank that he had pulled out of his sleeve, he told NYT that he will filing a phone video when it’s really serious.

In the video, he is seen asking the airline officials and other passengers if they felt uncomfortable because he spoke a different language. “This is 2016! Look, Delta Airlines are kicking us out,” he says at one point.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions his video garnered.

In response to the video, the Delta Airlines released a statement that Saleh and Slim were deboarded. “Two customers were removed from Delta Flight 1 departing London-Heathrow today after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort,” they said, also adding that they will gather all the facts before reaching a conclusion, asserting they take matters of discrimination seriously.

The response that his viral video has generated has been so tremendous that an entire campaign called #BoycottDelta has been reportedly launched strongly on social media against the airlines.

#BoycottDelta is trending. I guess that’s what happens when you kick a kid w. 2.5M @YouTube followers off @delta plane for calling his mom — Ingrid Mattson (@IngridMattson) 21 December 2016

Have something to add to the story? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd