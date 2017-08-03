WATCH: UK woman finds niqab ‘disgusting’; launches racist tirade against Muslim couple

The calm reply from the man makes the woman visibly angry and tells him, “You should not allow your wife to go around like that”. (Source: Federica Lucarelli/ Facebook) The calm reply from the man makes the woman visibly angry and tells him, “You should not allow your wife to go around like that”. (Source: Federica Lucarelli/ Facebook)

Days after a Muslim man was handcuffed and searched in broad daylight for wearing ‘too many clothes’ in London, a video of another racial attack is going viral. A Muslim couple went out shopping at a local supermarket, the Aldi in Feltham when a white woman began shouting and screaming at them – calling the wife’s niqab “disgusting”.

The shocking incident took place as the couple queued at the checkout to pay for their goods when the woman from the opposite aisle began her racist tirade against them and argued that niqab shouldn’t be allowed.

The husband, who remains calm during the entire ordeal, asks whether she thinks “freedom of choice is disgusting”, adding that it is actually the woman’s attitude that is disgusting.

The calm reply from the man makes the woman visibly angry and tells him, “You should not allow your wife to go around like that”.

To justify her point she even asks if he has read the Quran. The wife interrupts and tells the woman it is her choice. “Why should he be my boss, he’s not my boss.”

The argument continues for some time and the white woman is heard repeating “it’s disgusting” many times and finally calling his wife, “You shouldn’t be around like that, you look like a bloody pillar box.”

Watch video here

Ever since the video went viral, the police are investigating the incident. “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a woman shouting racial abuse at an unknown victim,” the Metropolitian Police told the Metro.

“It is believed that the incident, reported to police by a third party on 2 August, happened on 31 July at a supermarket in Feltham. Officers from the Community Safety Unit at Hounslow borough are investigating. No arrests,” the report added.

Ever since the London Bridge attack and the Manchester attack, hate crimes and racial rants against Muslims are on the rise in the UK. According to data by the police, it was revealed that Islamophobic crimes in Greater Manchester increased by 500 per cent after the bomb attack in the city.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd