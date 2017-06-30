WATCH: Pregnant US teen shoots boyfriend to death in YouTube stunt gone wrong

Perez reportedly told the officials that the stunt was Pedro’s idea and that he had convinced her to be a part of it. (Source: Newstube Clips/YouTube) Perez reportedly told the officials that the stunt was Pedro’s idea and that he had convinced her to be a part of it. (Source: Newstube Clips/YouTube)

At a time when uploads on YouTube and other sites on the Internet are sure-shot chances at achieving instant freedom, it is quite natural that more and more people are lured by the prospects of becoming Internet sensations. But how far would you go to gain your place on the Internet? This pregnant US teen shot her boyfriend dead in a dangerous YouTube stunt gone wrong. According to a report by BBC, 19-year-old Monalisa Perez from Minnesota was booked under charges of second degree manslaughter after she shot at Pedro Ruiz.

The couple has a three-year-old child and was expecting their second child due in September. According to Claudia Ruiz, Pedro’s aunt, they did this to increase their followers on social media. “He had told me about that idea and I said, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Why are you going to use a gun? Why?'” Claudia was quoted saying by WDAY-TV. The stunt was that when Perez shoots the bullet at her boyfriend, he would block it by holding a book to his chest. Reportedly, county attorney James Brue said the book used was a hard-cover encyclopedia and the handgun was a .50-calibre Desert Eagle. Neighbours who had assembled to see the stunt and their three-year-old child witnessed the pregnant 19-year-old shoot at Pedro.

Watch the video here.

Perez reportedly told the officials that the stunt was Pedro’s idea and that he had convinced her to be a part of it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd