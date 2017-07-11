WATCH: Muslim man in London handcuffed and searched for wearing ‘TOO MANY CLOTHES’!

A woman spotted the man wearing layered clothes and called the police.(Source: DOAM/Facebook) A woman spotted the man wearing layered clothes and called the police.(Source: DOAM/Facebook)

Incidents proving that Islamophobia is on the rise, just keep bombarding us on the media. Around the world, innocent Muslims are being subjected to not only humiliation but even hate crime just because of the way they look, that may be keeping a beard, wearing a skull cap or, now it seems, for ‘wearing too many clothes’! Yes, you read that right. Recently, a Muslim man was handcuffed and searched in broad light by cops for actually “wearing too many clothes”.

The man was heading to a Mosque for his Friday namaz when a woman spotted him on the sidewalk and was “concerned” as to why was he wearing three layers of clothes in the hot weather. Based on her suspicion, she called the police. Upon arrival, the police stopped the man, handcuffed him and began searching him while asking him all sorts of questions. According to reports, it is believed that the woman too was an undercover cop in normal clothes.

After a thorough search and interrogation, the police found nothing out of the ordinary or harmful in his attire.

The entire incident was filmed by a passerby and the cops clarify why they are searching the man.

The video was subsequently posted online by various people, including the Documenting Oppression Against Muslims (DOAM) on their Facebook and Twitter pages, creating a huge outcry online.

The unidentified man later also gave his statement to DOAM, in which he said, “I was rushing to Jummah Salat (Friday prayer) and, when I was near the mosque all of a sudden the police come and put handcuffs on me”. “The woman (who stopped me) — the undercover police officer said I was wearing too many clothes… but I was wearing two layers of clothes.”

“The police falsely accused me of carrying a weapon and so on and so forth they searched me and found nothing as usual and then they took my date of birth address and name and they let me go,” the statement added.

The video has gone viral on Facebook with over 7 million views at the time of writing, and Netizens have been slamming the incident; many are calling it a violation of rights, claiming that he was targeted just because of his appearance and religion.

In the wake of London Bridge terror attack and Manchester attack, hate crimes against Muslims in the UK have escalated rapidly. Recently, a Muslim model and his cousin brother were attacked with acid in London.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd