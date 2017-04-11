WATCH: Huge social media outcry after Asian doctor dragged off ‘overbooked’ United Airlines flight

The man was identified as a doctor by fellow passengers. (Source: Twitter) The man was identified as a doctor by fellow passengers. (Source: Twitter)

Videos of a passenger being dragged by his hands on a plane have created huge outcry on social media. The shocking incident took place on Sunday (April 9) on a United Airlines flight that headed from Chicago to Louisville in the US.

The man seen as seen in the videos appears to be an Asian was manhandled after he refused to give up his seat to a United employee who “needed to be in Louisville” for a flight the following day, The Courier-Journal reported.

On of the passenger in the flight United Flight 3411, Audra Bridges posted the entire video on his Facebook page that has now gone viral. The 31-second clip shows three uniformed security officials wearing radio equipment and security jackets speaking with a man seated on the plane. After a few seconds, one of the men grabs the passenger by his arm and drags him along the aisle as he yells and protests. Fellow passengers too could be heard protesting in shock and fear.

In Bridges’ video, a woman can also be heard asking “Can’t they rent a car for the pilots and have them drive?”

Following a serious backlash on social media, as many clips and pictures from the flight went viral and United Airlines dominated Twitter Trend, the CEO came out and apologised, however only for “overbooking” and nothing was said about the misconduct. United CEO said,”I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened.”

United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0 — United (@united) April 10, 2017

Many commuters said that the international carriers told passengers at the gate that the flight was overbooked. The airlines offered $400 and a hotel accommodation and were looking for one volunteer to take another flight to Louisville the following day. However, no one agreed. Describing the incident another passenger, Jayse D. Anspach said, “No one volunteered, so @United decided to choose for us. They chose an Asian doctor and his wife.”

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here’s how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

@WHAS11 No one volunteered, so @United decided to choose for us. They chose an Asian doctor and his wife. — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

According to passengers, the seemingly disoriented man, who was identified as a doctor, came back onto the plane with blood on his face.

It has now been reported by Associated Press that the officer involved in dragging man off the aircraft has been placed on leave, the Chicago aviation department said.

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

United Airlines to United Airlines: “I see your legging-gate, and I raise you a passenger beating” #UnitedAirlines #United #flight3411 — Clement Bommier (@CBommier) April 10, 2017

Great to see how @united treats their PAYING CUSTOMERS. You have lost my business for good. #BoycottUnited #flight3411 — Rj Aznir (@TheTicktocman) April 10, 2017

Looking for volunteers.. refused to leave voluntarily…hmm pretty sure that is the opposite of voluntarily tbh #flight3411 pic.twitter.com/fgVOnjQRb6 — Colin Bancroft (@CSBancroft_poet) April 10, 2017

Am I the only one to notice they picked a non white person (Asian) to take off the flight! #flight3411 — BjPtrading (@bjPtrade) April 10, 2017

United Airlines treatment of Asian Doctor today on flight was reprehensible & utterly disgusting. We lack such basic humanity these days. — Marco Amato (@MarcoMeansit) April 10, 2017

Hey, @United: if you’ve overbooked your own flight and need to send a crew somewhere, USE ANOTHER AIRLINE. Or rent a goddam limo #flight3411 — Peter Cashwell (@PeterCashwell) April 10, 2017

I will NEVER fly @united after watching video of that man get pulled and dragged off that flight. Shame on you @united!!!!!!! — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) April 10, 2017

@united – Bleeding ASIAN physician after being dragged off United flight so FOUR EMPLOYEES can fly. Reeks of racism!!! pic.twitter.com/mf830ie9Zg — Lori Stevens (@hoguelab5760) April 10, 2017

Does anybody believe a white lady would’ve been dragged off the United flight by cops and then returned to their seat bleeding? — Sean Kent (@seankent) April 10, 2017

While Turkish Airlines crew delivered an African lady’s baby on flight, @united bloodies Asian man’s face. American carriers are a disgrace! http://t.co/Qv0GyhQqku — The Progressive Wave (@TheProWave) April 10, 2017

@carlquintanilla @united so many other ways to handle this, offer more $ for taking a later flight for example, instead of ‘randomly’ picking asian guy — Gutless Trader (@kktingle) April 10, 2017

.@united overbooks flight, offers $800 for volunteers, then bullies an Asian Doctor who needs to see his patients. Treated as “other” not ok http://t.co/iVUR2dh0eb — Renwei (@RenweiChung) April 10, 2017

United had an overbooked flight, so they decide to forcefully drag an Asian man out of the plane…I wanna SEE who “deserved” the seat… — Mary Taught You (@MaryTaughtYou) April 10, 2017

Let’s not forget that the passenger forcibly removed from the United flight was an Asian man. AND THAT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN TO A WHITE PERSON. — Tien Tran (@HankTina) April 10, 2017

Those people dragging that man off the United flight should be charged with assault! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 10, 2017

There were severe protests after the offical statement too.

Video surfaces of man being dragged from overbooked @United flight http://t.co/V8g5eoKrqB & Oscar Munoz, United CEO released this statment pic.twitter.com/zm8TmLH5e7 — Wanna Get Away (@SpikeyOC) April 10, 2017

@united reassess this and try to justify your disgusting actions with a statement which actually makes some kind of sense?! Wtf? #Flight3411 pic.twitter.com/UVm7YI3u1o — KATE ROSS (@KateRoss_96) April 10, 2017

This is not the first time the airlines has been slammed for its actions. Last month two girls dressed in leggings were denied boarding on a United flight from Denver to Minneapolis because of their form-fitting pants.

