Top Stories

Videos: ALARMING clips showing how fruit and vegetable vendors CHEAT buyers go viral on Facebook

Four videos showing how fruit and vegetable vendors exhibit a sleight of hand while weighing their wares for buyers and cheating them have gone viral on Facebook. The videos were shared with the caption: "This is how people gonna cheat you. Watch it carefully till the end."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 20, 2017 1:41 pm
viral videos, viral videos india, shopkeepers cheating customers, fruit vendors cheating videos, fruit vendors cheating customer videos, shopkeepers in india cheating customers viral videos, indian express, indian express news The videos show street vendors deftly tampering with the quantity and quality of the products that people are buying from them, right under their nose! (Source: Vikram Maiya/Facebook)
Related News

Revealing how many fruits and vegetable vendors are probably tricking customers into believing they are paying for their money’s worth, some videos by a Facebook user have gone viral. Seemingly shot by a hidden camera, the viral clips show how vendors are deftly tampering with the quantity and quality of the products that people are buying from them, right under their nose!

The post has four videos, one of which shows a vendor keeping a fruit on the weighing machine in addition to the packet to add to the weight, another showing a man selling rice or wheat by keeping a weight under the container to con the buyers. Equally shocking are the other two videos, which show the sellers tactfully changing the packets of fruits or veggies once the people have bought them. Shockingly, the videos show this as happening in broad daylight with the unsuspecting buyers falling prey.

Watch the videos here.

The Facebook user, Vikram Maiya, shared the videos on the Internet on November 19 with the caption: “This is how people gonna cheat you. Watch it carefully till the end.” With shares on the post increasing every minute within just 21 hours at the time of writing, the post has definitely gone viral. Indianexpress.com has reached out to Maiya to learn more about the videos and is awaiting his response.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 21: Latest News