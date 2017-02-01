VIDEO: Woman trips over her outfit, drops her baby from 40ft to its death

Woman accidentally drops baby from the escalator Woman accidentally drops baby from the escalator

A video has gone viral on social media in which a baby can be seen falling off a woman’s arm as she loses balance after her dress gets stuck in the escalator. According to Daily Mail, the child fell from a height of 40ft and could not be saved. People on the Internet are blaming the woman and her “irresponsible dressing” for the death of the child. However, there were people sympathising with her as well assuming she was the mother.

Reportedly, the incident happened in O’zbegim shopping centre in the city of Andijan, in east-central Uzbekistan and the video was captured on the shopping centre’s CCTV camera. The footage shows the woman wearing a black abaya and headscarf holding the baby on her right arm. She gets onto the escalator and right after she steps, her abaya gets stuck into it due to which she loses her balance. The kid falls off her arm to the ground. Reportedly, the security immediately reached the spot but unfortunately passed away.

“Another baby angel. Poor woman, I can only imagine how devastated she must be,” a person reacting to the video was quoted as saying. The video was shared locally and made its way to the Internet.

