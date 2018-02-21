A teenager can’t buy beer but can easily get guns in the US: This viral video shows a dark reality

We live in a world when in the US, it’s easier to buy a gun than lottery tickets. (Source: Real Sports With Bryant Grumbel/YouTube) We live in a world when in the US, it’s easier to buy a gun than lottery tickets. (Source: Real Sports With Bryant Grumbel/YouTube)

Only recently, the news of Nicolas Cruz, the 19-year-old boy who was charged with 17 counts of murder after he opened fire at a school in Florida, rattled many. In the wake of this terrifying news that continues to send chills down our spine, a video of a 13-year-old boy taking part in a social experiment has gone viral. Though the clip is from a Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel episode from 2014. From the beginning itself, it is implied that the boy is underage — he is made to go on a ride around town with his mother at the wheels because he cannot drive legally. Further, he goes to different shops, trying to buy beer, cigarettes, racy magazines and lottery tickets — getting turned down by each shopkeeper because he is too young to possess any of these legally. Yes, even the lottery tickets. Then, he walks into a store selling guns and “within minutes” is seen procuring them without any hassles.

Watch the video here.

According to Giffords Law Centre’s blog, the laws prohibit any person under the age of 18 to “‘knowingly and intentionally possessing or transporting a handgun or assault firearm, or a shotgun ‘which will hold more than seven rounds of the longest ammunition for which it is chambered,’ anywhere in Virginia”.

Interestingly, just a day before Sandhya Ramesh, a freelance writer with the Twitter handle @sandygrains expounded on the process of getting a gun in India, and thankfully, it’s fairly complicated. Read the thread here.

