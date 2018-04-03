The ‘challenge’ is trending again after international reports claimed that people are back at it again. (Source: The Young Turks/YouTube) The ‘challenge’ is trending again after international reports claimed that people are back at it again. (Source: The Young Turks/YouTube)

Remember the Blue-Whale challenge — an online ‘game’ that predated on people and brought them to the verge of committing suicide and a lot of times, even beyond it? It spread a sense of panic and frenzy on social media among many children – even in India – apparently falling prey to the “challenge”. A similarly fatal frenzy has picked up (again) on social media and you wouldn’t believe that it is, wait for it, the condom snorting challenge.

Yep, so in addition to the uses that a condom can be ideally put into, people have been snorting up condoms through their noses to then pull it out from their mouths. And this was first identified as a dangerous trend doing the rounds way back in 2013 after a video, apparently dating back to 2007, went viral. And you thought the tide pod eating challenge was unbelievable? The joke’s on you!

The “challenge” is trending again after a report by The Washington Post claimed that “people are back at it again”. “Because these days our teens are doing everything for likes, views and subscribers… As graphic as it is, we have to show parents because teens are going online looking for challenges and re-creating them,” said Stephen Enriquez, a state education specialist in San Antonio to Fox affiliate KABB.

If you, on your own, are unable to understand that this a dangerous social media fad, then Bruce Lee, an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, recently wrote in a column in Forbes that “condom could easily get stuck in your nose or your throat, blocking your breathing or causing you to choke.” In one case, a woman accidentally sucked a condom down her throat and her lungs resulted in pneumonia and caused the right upper lobe of the lung to collapse. In another case, swallowing a condom resulted in appendicitis.

Watch these videos here to know more about why snorting a condom is not exactly a genius idea.

Can you think of similar dangerous fads that broke the Internet? Let us know in the comments below.

