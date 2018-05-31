Veere Di Wedding banned in Pakistan over ‘vulgar dialogues’; here is why trolls are calling it ‘karma’

Veere Di Wedding’s dialogues have been deemed ‘vulgar’ and unfit for screening by Pakistan’s CBFC. Veere Di Wedding’s dialogues have been deemed ‘vulgar’ and unfit for screening by Pakistan’s CBFC.

The Pakistan film censor board has banned the screening of the upcoming Bollywood film Veere di Wedding for its “vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes”. The ensemble-cast film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania was screened for the Pakistan Censor Board on Tuesday (May 29) night. Danyal Gilani, Chairman, Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), informed IANS via social media: “Members of the CBFC unanimously decided to not allow the film for public exhibition in the cinemas as its content flouts the Censorship of Film Code 1980.” The move generated quite a buzz on the Internet, especially Twitter, where many condemned it.

Many others, decided to troll the leading ladies of the film. Before we on to why the actors were trolled, here is what those who supported the film, had to say about the ban.

veere di wedding is banned from pakistan cause of “vulgar language” more like not wanting people to see a movie that is the complete opposite of how females are “supposed to act” in many cultures over there — humanversionofatrashcan (@_trash101_) May 30, 2018

Sexual objectification of women (almost every Bollywood film ever) – totally okay!

Women being beaten, abused, or stalked, forced into sexual relationships – no issues!

Independent women talking about sex – Ban it!

– Via The Feminist Collectivehttp://t.co/q5hlRh9ypA — Sara Mahmood (@sara_mrana) May 31, 2018

Around the time when people across the world had come together in fury against the brutal rape in Kathua, Kareena, Sonam and Swara had joined the social media movement holding placards that asked for ‘Justice for Kathua rape victim’. Their message started thus: “I am Hindustan. I am ashamed…” Upon Pakistan’s ban of their film, many on the Internet now took jibes on the actors: “That’s so sad. Your film “Veere di wedding” has been banned in Pakistan for vulgar content while it’s running in Hindustan that you are ashamed of.” “I am Hindustan; I am ashamed of Veere di wedding; Pakistan: Me too; #BoycottVeereDiWedding.”

See these bimbos This is called Karma: You are ashamed of Hindustan and Pakistan is ashamed of you. Veere di wedding, banned in Pakistan for vulgar content. pic.twitter.com/2BCq6suAG0 — SK Raja 🇮🇳 (@rajaind75) May 30, 2018

That’s so sad. Your film “Veere di wedding” has been banned in Pakistan for vulgar content while it’s running in Hindustan that you are ashamed of. Zor se bolo, Jai Mata Di 🙏 http://t.co/VRzLe8Ax9q — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 30, 2018

#VeereDiwedding got banned in Pakistan. Poor pakistanis, they wont be able to experience pathbreaking, humanity saving,Life changing film veere di wedding. Hope you & your co stars will hold placard written “I am Hindustan & m ashamed of Pakistan” for not releasing my cult film. pic.twitter.com/yzHpdjjRlf — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 30, 2018

This is called Karma: You are ashamed of Hindustan and Pakistan is ashamed of you. Veere di wedding, banned in Pakistan for vulgar content. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 30, 2018

I am Hindustan

I am ashamed of Veere di wedding Pakistan: Me too#BoycottVeereDiWedding — Awakened 🇮🇳 (@ChaitraSalian) May 31, 2018

‘Veere Di Wedding’ banned in Pakistan… Excellent… Morons who went against Hindus to please Muslims – FAILED…. — Chaiwala Bhakt #RSS (@birajanath) May 30, 2018

Movie: Veere Di wedding banned in Pakistan The model state of @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @BDUTT @Nidhi @AnilKapoor which is not intolerant, communal, is secular You were ashamed of Hindustan for a stray incident, entire Pakistan gave up on you. Karma! — Anima Sonkar (@AnimaSonkar) May 31, 2018

That’s so sad. Your film “Veere di wedding” has been banned in Pakistan for vulgar content while it’s running in Hindustan that you are ashamed of. — an old man !! (@aCommonHindu) May 30, 2018

You unfair with India so unfair with you, I am filling happy, veere di wedding band in Pakistan. Jao or Pakistan k gun gao. — Prakash Shrivas (@PrakashGShrivas) May 31, 2018

Jai ho! ‘Veere Di Wedding’ banned in Pakistan due to vulgar content. Jai ho! So I shall be a good neighbor and #BoycottVeereDiWedding … plus, I don’t like people who try to profit from a child’s rape, the way these actresses and filmmakers did.http://t.co/y4lCTaIBbU — Anuradha Joshi (@dranujoshi1) May 30, 2018

That’s so sad. Your film “Veere di wedding” has been banned in Pakistan for vulgar content while it’s running in Hindustan that you are ashamed of. Zor se bolo, Jai Mata Di 🙏 #VeereDiWedding pic.twitter.com/do4OEpMEgm — Ashutosh Shivhare 🌀 (@ashu_shivhare) May 30, 2018

Do you think Pakistan Censor Board’s ban on the film is justified? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd