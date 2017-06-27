‘Reeling under colonial hangover’: Twitterati slam Delhi Golf Club after they ousted Khasi woman for wearing Jainsem

The elderly from Meghalaya was invited to Delhi Golf Club for lunch by one of its members. (Source: Twitter) The elderly from Meghalaya was invited to Delhi Golf Club for lunch by one of its members. (Source: Twitter)

Misconceptions about the North East and its people are a perennial problem plaguing many Indians. Though an integral part of our country, but our lack of knowledge, ignorance and stereotyping about the seven-sister states continues to humiliate them. Recently, an elderly woman from Meghalaya was gravely insulted when she was asked to leave the Delhi Golf Club for wearing a traditional attire — the Jainsem.

“They told me, ‘Leave the dining hall, maids are not allowed.’ They were very rude. I felt ashamed and angry. I was wearing the traditional Khasi dress — Jainsem — and they told me this dress was not allowed,” the woman, Tailin Lyngdoh, told the Indian Express. “I have been to the biggest restaurants and clubs in London, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. But before yesterday, no one had asked me to leave their premises,” an offended Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh, the elderly Khasi woman, who is a governess, was invited to the ‘elite’ club along with her employer, Nivedita Barthakur, by a member. Ten minutes into their lunch, two members from the management approached them and asked Lyngdoh to leave.

As the news spread, it created a huge outcry on various social media platforms. Though, initially, the club refrained from making a comment, facing severe backlash on social media, it later issued an apology. Though the club in its apology denied the charges that she was asked to leave the premises. However, Netizens were in no mood to accept it and pardon them.

People across the country accused the ‘elite’ club of the colonial hangover and their outlandish behaviour towards traditional Indian attire. Many called for a ban of these bizarre and archaic dress-codes in these elitist clubs across the country. Many people from the north-eastern states raised their voice on social media and said this is the kind of everyday racism they face in their own country.

What is happening in Delhi? Why so much racism? Just like your #Sari and Salwar, so is our #Jainsem. pic.twitter.com/JmGNaH4gBT — Naorem Mohen (@laimacha) June 26, 2017

Delhi golf club must apologise to the woman, end the attire ‘caste’ system.

Angrez chale Gaye. http://t.co/aCwwAsI7wK — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 27, 2017

Lets close this #DelhiGolfClub and build something meaningful in the humongous space it occupies!!http://t.co/qmY1C82KX7 http://t.co/1X0vpC5QkP — D Banerjee (@OnlySocial) June 27, 2017

Delhi Golf club must be sued for it & persons be imprisoned as per the law. @DelhiPolice must act on dis discrimination http://t.co/xL0O116Giv — KAMPAN CHINNAM (@KAMPANCHINNAM) June 27, 2017

Feel sad that the people of delhi club don’t know my traditional dress. Shame on you.#jainsem #tailinlyngdoh — Rea (@RKharkrang) June 27, 2017

Members of d Delhi Golf Club shud visit Shillong to see 4 themselves dat the dress d lady was wearing was of Khasi tribe not Nepali. — Easternguy (@hurricanelamp1) June 27, 2017

Meghalaya woman guest in Khasi dress told to leave Delhi Golf Club .

Looks there are no shortage of Fools in India.!!!! — jdn (@jdngoa) June 27, 2017

Meghalaya woman in Khasi dress told to leave Delhi Golf Club because some felt she looked like a “maid”. Cultural ignorance at its extreme? pic.twitter.com/Erh2FUVKuM — Shivani choudhry (@Shivanichou_1) June 27, 2017

That is the problem with us. We have no knowledge about our country, but much interested in other countries.http://t.co/t97wz2KPW1#Shame — Dipankar. (@deep_anchor) June 27, 2017

these clubs are reeling under Colonial hangover — Antevasin (@Antevasin10) June 27, 2017

Care two hoots for these racial English speaking pseudos We must start wearing it to the office every day like Bhutanese. — Steamy Devil (@steamydevil) June 27, 2017

Delhi Golf Club is trending, all for the wrong reason. Would they have asked Mark Zuckerberg to leave if he had visited wearing t-shirt? — Ranadip Pathak (@RanadipPathak) June 27, 2017

Btw, dear Delhi Golf Club I got married in a Jainsem. As a little tribute to my hometown Shillong. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) June 27, 2017

dynasty is thrown out by Indian ppl but place like Delhi Golf Club in lutyens zone feels they are British & normal looking ppl are slaves — H Ram Choudhary (@h_ram1) June 27, 2017

Reminiscent of Colonial past and Shameless VIP culture. Delhi Golf Club epitomizes , new feudal class. Shame. why does it still exist? — Viraag Agnihotri (@ViraagAgnihotri) June 27, 2017

Delhi Golf Club , Gymkhana club are symbols of colonial rule .. need to be shut down or rules drastically changed http://t.co/KMzmK0iQq4 — ❅ Keep Smiling (@upma23) June 26, 2017

