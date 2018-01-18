Latest News

Twitterati divided over IIT-Bombay hostel asking non-vegetarian students to use separate plates

Day after row erupts over sharing plates with non-vegetarians, the concerned mess council of IIT Bombay said there was no such ‘imposition’ and the email was only a request. While some argue the request is deep-rooted in casteism, others think it's a valid point.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 8:52 pm
iit bombay, iit bombay non veg plates, iit bombay plates controversy, iit bombay veg students plates, iit bombay separarte plate email, iit bombay mess plate rules, indian express, india news One of the hostel councils at IIT-Bombay urged its non-veg eaters to use different plates for meals and it has started a huge debate online. (Source: Representational image/Pixabay)
An email to the students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has triggered a huge debate online. In a letter dated January 12, IIT-Bombay urged its non-vegetarian students to use separate plates in their hostel mess in order to avoid a mix-up. The email was dispatched after several vegetarian students raised objections to the administration of hostel No. 11 of the institute. It was sent by the mess council, which comprises hostel residents who avail its food facilities.

“I am getting complaints from many students who want students who eat non-vegetarian food to use separate plates. Therefore, this is a request to all non-veg eaters, to please only use the tray type plates meant specially for non-veg dishes during dinner. Please do not use the main plates for non-veg dishes,” read the email.

As the news spread, leading to quite a stir online, the council sent a fresh mail saying no such “imposition” will be made. The general secretary of Hostel 11, Ritika Verma, clarified in an email: “This thing has been practised since a long time, that mess people are serving non-veg in different plates as they are not part of the main menu. We concern religious belief but as council members, nothing of such kind can be forced upon anyone (sic).”

But people on Twitter are not willing to let go with this clarification. While some called the “request” laden with casteism, others thought the issue was being blown out of proposition. Few dubbed it regressive, others thought that the complaints were justified.

Check these tweets out.

Should there be separate plates for non-vegetarian students? Tell us in comments below.

