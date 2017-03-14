Trending News

Molestation allegations on TVF founder Arunabh Kumar: This is how Indian comedy community reacted

Aditi Mittal, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, etc., tweeted their strong-worded opinions about the issue.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 14, 2017 3:37 pm
tvf, tvf molestation, tvf arunabh kumar, tvf twitter, tvf indian fowler, the viral fever arunabh kumar, aditi mittal reactions to tvf sexual harssment case, reema sengupta, comedy fraternity react, indian express, indian express news Arunabh Kumar has reportedly said that he “unconditionally and unequivocally deny all these allegations”.(Source: File Photo)

After the blog on Medium.com by ‘Indian Fowler’ alleging sexual harassment by founder of The Viral Fever (TVF) Arunabh Kumar went viral, more women came forth with their ‘harrowing experiences’ of sexual harassment at the hands of Kumar. Not only did they take to the social media, seemingly empowered by the post and the assurance that they aren’t probably alone, some even spoke to the media about their experiences. While TVF came up with an official clarification calling the allegations “ludicrous and defamatory”, speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kumar said he “unconditionally and unequivocally deny all these allegations”. Meanwhile, many from the Indian comedy community, like Aditi Mittal, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, etc., tweeted their strong-worded opinions about the issue.

ALSO READ | TVF says viral blog with molestation allegations against CEO Arunabh Kumar is ‘ludicrous, defamatory’

While Mittal was among the first to call out the comedy community for their ‘deafening silence’, Bhat and Joshi vehemently called out any kind of sexual harassment at workplaces. “There’s no place for such behaviour in 2017,” tweeted Ashish Shakya, one of the members of All India Bakchod, while Kenneth Sebastian, an independent comedian, posted, “It’s sad that only when your career can be affected that people take sexual harassment seriously.”

 

ALSO WATCH | Woman Accuses TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar Of Sexual Harassment

José Covaco, RJ and comedian, also took to Twitter, with a ‘corrected’ version of TVF’s clarification that many on Twitters slammed as reeking of a condescending nature. This was his tweet.

This is what Mittal, one among the first to retaliate, wrote.

This is what some of the other Indian comedians said on the issue.

Nidhi Bisht, who works with TVF, earlier took to Twitter to call the blog a “baseless fictitious allegation”. She explained her reaction in a detailed Facebook post later.

Read the Facebook post here.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 14: Latest News