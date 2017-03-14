Molestation allegations on TVF founder Arunabh Kumar: This is how Indian comedy community reacted

Arunabh Kumar has reportedly said that he “unconditionally and unequivocally deny all these allegations”.(Source: File Photo) Arunabh Kumar has reportedly said that he “unconditionally and unequivocally deny all these allegations”.(Source: File Photo)

After the blog on Medium.com by ‘Indian Fowler’ alleging sexual harassment by founder of The Viral Fever (TVF) Arunabh Kumar went viral, more women came forth with their ‘harrowing experiences’ of sexual harassment at the hands of Kumar. Not only did they take to the social media, seemingly empowered by the post and the assurance that they aren’t probably alone, some even spoke to the media about their experiences. While TVF came up with an official clarification calling the allegations “ludicrous and defamatory”, speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kumar said he “unconditionally and unequivocally deny all these allegations”. Meanwhile, many from the Indian comedy community, like Aditi Mittal, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, etc., tweeted their strong-worded opinions about the issue.

While Mittal was among the first to call out the comedy community for their ‘deafening silence’, Bhat and Joshi vehemently called out any kind of sexual harassment at workplaces. “There’s no place for such behaviour in 2017,” tweeted Ashish Shakya, one of the members of All India Bakchod, while Kenneth Sebastian, an independent comedian, posted, “It’s sad that only when your career can be affected that people take sexual harassment seriously.”

José Covaco, RJ and comedian, also took to Twitter, with a ‘corrected’ version of TVF’s clarification that many on Twitters slammed as reeking of a condescending nature. This was his tweet.

This is what Mittal, one among the first to retaliate, wrote.

Silence from the comedy community is deafening.EVERYONE still”texting contacts”/”verifying facts” inspite of hearing stories abt it for yrs? — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) March 13, 2017

And THAT my friends is why “there are so few female comics” a question that I get CONSTANTLY asked as if I should have the ans to the ques. — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) March 13, 2017

The fact that the diggaj-log of comedy who make videos & even take money from brands for their saleable feminism are quiet today is telling — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) March 13, 2017

Journos calling all the women in comedy to go on record– NO. Call the men. See how much they defend their brohood now. Enough is enough. — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) March 13, 2017

This is what some of the other Indian comedians said on the issue.

Much to process after all that’s been read today. I hope there’s a fair investigation that’s followed in the coming days to come. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 13, 2017

It is very hard for women to speak up against harassment at the work place and as entrepreneurs it is our duty to make them feel safe. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 13, 2017

Startups, or any company, have a responsibility to do sexual harassment training, sensitivity training, set up a committee to deal with this — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 13, 2017

Very often complaints aren’t registered because employees don’t even know how to. Very important to keep reminding / assurance of anonymity. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 13, 2017

I know many founders are reading this right now – do a townhall tomorrow. Tell your employees that there is a way to address their problems. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 13, 2017

Sexual harrassment has no place at work in 2017. Any workplace with 10 + employees is legally bound to follow this http://t.co/Pr9mcfdXg7 — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 13, 2017

If you work at an office where the above guidelines have not been put in place by HR, this is a crime on the part of your organisation — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 13, 2017

If you’re responsible for an organisation, after everything you’ve read today, true or not, ask yourself this; — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 13, 2017

What can I do to reassure the people that work with/for me? Is this a safe, fair space for them? And if it’s not, what has to change? — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 13, 2017

The answers are probably not great, they’re probably a little uncomfortable, but… make it happen. Do what must be done to ensure it. — Rohan (@mojorojo) March 13, 2017

Sickened by all the allegations coming to the fore. There’s no place for such behaviour in 2017. — Ashish Shakya (@stupidusmaximus) March 13, 2017

I hope there’s a fair and impartial investigation into it. It is literally the least you can do at this stage. — Ashish Shakya (@stupidusmaximus) March 13, 2017

And seriously, kudos to the women who spoke out. Cannot imagine how difficult it must have been. — Ashish Shakya (@stupidusmaximus) March 13, 2017

Women I personally know are now opening up about this. This is heartbreaking. Hope the right action is taken now. http://t.co/ZFvyfrIRls — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) March 13, 2017

It’s sad that only when your career can be affected that people take sexual harassment seriously. The casualness around it is super scary. — Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) March 14, 2017

It’s vital to learn what sexual harassment is. The “harmless” things you think you say and do could be making people very uncomfortable — Kanan Gill (@KananGill) March 14, 2017

it doesn’t matter whether this behaviour is normal in the pop culture you consume. Barney saying it on HIMYM doesn’t absolve you — Kanan Gill (@KananGill) March 14, 2017

Mainly you can’t decide how other people should feel. Create a safe environment where people can voice their issues and listen aaaand change — Kanan Gill (@KananGill) March 14, 2017

This is for everyone. Take a step back and really look at how you behave in the workplace and out. Pobody’s Nerfect — Kanan Gill (@KananGill) March 14, 2017

Don’t care if you’re friend, foe, in the ‘industry’.

If this volume of women are coming out against you.

You may have a terrible problem. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) March 13, 2017

Nidhi Bisht, who works with TVF, earlier took to Twitter to call the blog a “baseless fictitious allegation”. She explained her reaction in a detailed Facebook post later.

5 yrs at TVF & no memory of who this Female employee is. It’s a baseless fictitious allegation. Haters pls don’t stoop down to this level :( — Nidhi NEETU Bisht (@EkThapaTiger) March 13, 2017

Read the Facebook post here.



