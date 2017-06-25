This racist Snapchat story of a Sikh man mistaken for terrorist sparks social media outrage

Many Sikhs living in the US has shared their stories of everyday humiliation on Twitter after this Snapchat tirade went viral. (Source: Simran Jeet Singh‏/ Twitter) Many Sikhs living in the US has shared their stories of everyday humiliation on Twitter after this Snapchat tirade went viral. (Source: Simran Jeet Singh‏/ Twitter)

Racism and xenophobia are on the rise and every day across the globe there is someone facing the brunt of it. Recently, a Snapchat story has highlighted prejudice and ‘fear’ against a man only because of his appearance! The story recorded a Sikh man sleeping on a plane while the another user released a tirade of racist slurs towards him. The series of pictures was noticed and shared subsequently on Twitter causing a huge furore online.

The man felt ‘threatened’ by the Sikh man because he thought the latter was a ‘terrorist’, probably because of his turban and beard, and decided to showcase him on the picture-sharing app, Snapchat.

The white guy kept sharing pictures of the Sikh man and said, “Never mind I may not make it to Indy”, referring to Indianapolis. He later also said, “Update I’m still alive” and prayed that the passenger should continue sleeping so that he could be safe.

This series of snaps should give you a sense of what it’s like for anyone who appears to be Muslim to travel by plane. *Thread* pic.twitter.com/9uHoVH4f6E — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

As a Sikh who flies frequently, I’m no stranger to the uncomfortable stares and misguided fears people have of me. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

I try to live my life by the Sikh maxim, “Fear none, frighten none.” I think about this teaching often when I travel. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

How do I retain my confidence and dignity on an airplane while also being thoughtful not to strike fear in the hearts of others? — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 22, 2017

Though the sleeping passenger clearly appears to belong to Sikh faith, the white supremacist thought he was a Muslim and, hence, began a racist rant towards the passenger. Most of the users on the micro-blogging site expressed their anger against the white guy’s ignorance but also said such slur against anyone because of their colour and race is not acceptable.

Few users also began sharing their own experiences of racist attacks. Many people including those who are Sikhs and Muslims shared that they are used to people glaring and ‘misguided fears’ they have to go through in public on an everyday basis.

When did turbans become the universal symbol of a) Islam or b) Terror? #wtf — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) June 23, 2017

I’m so sorry. I’ve known Sikhs to be lovely people, and even if you had been Muslim, it shouldn’t have mattered. Safe travels, always. — Vitis mustangensis (@TheDJValkyrie) June 22, 2017

I actually find it amusing and do NOT feel bad at all that I caused fear in these people… Cuse its not me, its their own ignorance. — Harpreet Matta (@Matta_ism) June 22, 2017

How can anyone “appear Muslim”? Islam is a religion. I could be a Muslim. It’s a choice of worship. I’m sorry you have to go thru it. — Skipper’s Human (@SkippersHuman) June 22, 2017

For my husband to “sit down!” She was obviously panicked and appeared to be shaken. It was a small plane and she was the only flt attdnt — fatsmom (@fatsmom1) June 22, 2017

