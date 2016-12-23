This pregnant girl from Delhi announced on Snapchat her decision to end her life; what happened next will restore your faith in humanity

Communication in any form for a person who is suffering silently, is important. (Source: The Arteidote/Facebook) Communication in any form for a person who is suffering silently, is important. (Source: The Arteidote/Facebook)

As much as the society around us comes across as progressive, there are still times when you would rather not trust anybody with the pain and hurt that you are going through. In addition to their sufferings, people get caught in a conundrum of the fear of being judged and ostracised by the rest of the people. They become recluse and susceptible to other mental illnesses and might even take extreme steps like ending their own lives. Which is why, communication in any form for a person who is suffering silently, is important. In a beautiful example that asserts how just some comforting words from people can work wonders, recently a pregnant girl from New Delhi was saved from taking the extreme step of committing suicide, and all she had to do was Snapchat.

See what else is going viral, here.

The girl reached out to Jovanny Varela-Ferreyra, the founder of The Artidote, a Facebook page that describes itself as “a space to story-tell, empathise, bond and heal through art.” He is based out of Germany and reportedly started the page to help those seeking to heal through story-telling. The girl from Delhi wrote to him, “I’m only 20 and the boy who knocked me up isn’t even my boyfriend I’m so scared I think I’ll OD tonight so I don’t bring shame to my family.” He shared her message on Snapchat, which then got an overwhelmingly positive response from across the world. People sent her love in all forms, and reached out to her on the social media platform, to stop her from taking such a step.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pakistani journalists hounding German official is the most hilarious video on the Internet today

Taken aback after seeing the positive responses she received, she did not take the drastic step. Ferreyra curated the girl’s story and others’ responses and published it on his Facebook page.

Read the post here.

Her story emphasises on how beautiful things can turn out when there are comforting words instead of judgemental glares. What do you think of the story? Let us know in the comments section below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd