This man’s Facebook post claiming popular Gurgaon restaurant charged Rs 70 for water bottle is going viral

Earlier this year, news about a Hyderabad restaurant paying Rs 20,000 as fine for overcharging mineral water bottles worth Rs 20 spread like wildfire. Now, it seems an outlet of a popular restaurant in Delhi is under the scanner for charging Rs 70 for much lesser priced water bottle.

According to Ravinder Kumar’s Facebook post, he was at the famous food outlet of SodaBottleOpenerWala at Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub. After dining at the restaurant, when they were given the bill, Kumar wrote that they were shocked to see that the bottle of water was charged much more than its MRP. Apparently when they approached the staff to talk about it, the staff and duty manager “refused to accept the same”. This was after he reportedly tried to draw their attention to the court rulings against this practice. “As per them: ‘such rules are not applicable in Cyber Hub and the restaurant. All the restaurants charge as per their choice and all the customers are liable to pay the amount charged.'” he further wrote. Apparently, they even went to the extent of asking Kumar to “do whatever you want”.

PAYING EXTRA IS NOT COOL…

On 8th March, few of my college friends decided to reunite for dinner at Cyber Hub DLF CyberHub – one of the favourite hangouts for populace of Gurgaon which is also abode to some of the top IT & Fortune 500 companies.

We all settled to dine at famous Bombay Irani Chain restaurant – Sodabottleopenerwala Sodabottleopenerwala, before the evening could end in joy the restaurant lost its dignity in our eyes. We were shocked to see the bill. Once again the bottle of water was charged far above the mentioned MRP.

We considered their ignorance about the law and tried to acknowledge the staff and duty manager about the wrong practice by showing him the relevant links and court rulings. But he out-rightly refuse to accept the same. As per them: “such rules are not applicable in Cyber Hub and the restaurant. All the restaurants charge as per their choice and all the customers are liable to pay the amount charged.” Lax attitude of staff did not end at being inconsiderate but they had audacity to use phrases like ‘do whatever you want’.

I have personally encountered the same issue in Kochin, Mahabaleshwar & Mumbai within span of last 1 month. Few owners apologized and others went rowdy.

Ram Vilas Paswan: The consumer affairs minister himself tweeted about the wrong practice and warned the vendors about the penalties. Alongwith this, there are multiple court rulings barring the same. : http://bit.ly/2mp5h6C

Educated and privileged citizens like us foresee wrong deeds and allow these petty ‘wrongs’ to be part of normalcy. Which is not letting change to happen.

PS : Don’t pay extra, if you have extra money please donate it. Let’s stop this trend of ‘paying extra’ to look good and fit in and spread awareness about the right things.

For all those who wants to apprise themselves about the court rulings and regulations visit the following link. In brief : “ No establishment can charge you more than MRP for a commodity served in original packed condition”

http://consumeraffairs.nic.in/…/f…/userfiles/PCR_English.pdf

http://thelogicalindian.com/…/mineral-water-bottles-at-mrp/

http://thelogicalindian.com/…/overcharging-on-water-bottle/

http://www.indiatimes.com/…/now-you-don-t-have-to-pay-singl…

Please keep a note of the same in future. Our silence encourages people to loot us out in open.

It was only on March 6 this year that Ram Vilas Paswan, the minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution took to Twitter to declare that mineral water bottles will not be overpriced in hotels, airports and malls.

एयरपोर्ट, होटल व माल सभी जगह एक रेट में मिलेगी मिनरल वाटर बोतल। — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) March 6, 2017

उपभोक्‍ता मंत्रालय के उपभोक्‍ता फोरम में बोतलबंद पानी की अलग-अलग जगहों पर वसूली जाने वाली कीमतों से जुड़ी शिकायतें बड़े पैमाने पर आ रही हैं। — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) March 6, 2017

Indianexpress.com has reached out to SodaBottleOpenerWala in Gurgaon, and the copy will be updated as soon as they respond.

