Taslima Nasreen tweets masturbation better ‘than rape and murder’, after man caught masturbating in Delhi bus

A 20-year-old student of Delhi University filed an FIR against a man who was allegedly masturbating while sitting beside her in a DTC bus. She posted a video of the incident on social media, and registered an FIR at the Vasant Vihar police station. She said that in spite of raising an alarm, nobody came forward to help her. Her account, if proven true, is just one more addition to the many such disgusting episodes that happened in the recent past, with many of them going viral on social media. However, Taslima Nasreen, Bangladeshi author in exile, seems to think of masturbation as “victim-less crimes”, going by one of her latest tweets.

While she goes on to tweet that “men have to give up on misogyny to let half of human species live safely”, she reacts to the news initially by stating that it should not seen as a “big crime” in the era of “rape culture”. “Men should rather masturbate, than rape and murder. Is masturbating in public a crime? Well it is a victim-less crime,” she further says. The posts have not gone down well on social media thereafter, with many calling out the author’s comments and countering her stand.

A man in a crowded Delhi bus masturbated. It should not be considered a big crime in the era of rape culture. Men should rather masturbate, than rape and murder. Is masturbating in public a crime? Well it is a victim-less crime. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 12, 2018

Bus not safe for women,train not safe, streets not safe,crowded place not safe, deserted place not.Night not safe for women,day also not safe. School not safe. office not. Even home not safe. Because of men. Men have to give up misogyny to let half of human species live safely. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 13, 2018

Here are some of the reactions her first tweet garnered.

This makes ‘mastrubating in public’ sound like a new form of social service. Maybe you enjoy the sight of random men mastrubating in front of you. A lot of women, though, feel victimised. To say that it is a victim-less crime is simply outrageous. — Joy (@meninistin) February 13, 2018

Well we are becoming modern society but we are not become shameless society…so either it’s masturbation ,sex or latrine it should be done in proper place — Yash Sinha (@Er_Yash_Sinha) February 13, 2018

I disagree, the victims are people who have no control over what they are forced to see. They have not consented to a person sexually pleasuring themselves in front of them. It gets even worse when you consider that public spaces are supposed to be safe spaces for children. — Raghav Sagar (@raaghav_s) February 12, 2018

Public exposure is not a crime. Masturbation is a sex act and not everyone wants to see a sex act in public. Young children should be protected from exposure to sex acts. They are too young too understand. Parents/schools decide when to give sex talk. — TheTzarina (@return_to_hades) February 12, 2018

Is masturbating in public a crime?

Yes

Sec 354, Sec 509, Sec 268 IPC — TeachinglawsofIndia (@tlawsofindia) February 12, 2018

But one as to agree the degree of discomfort caused to the person next to him. How is it victimless if there’s a girl he’s looking at. Pretty sure he wouldn’t do that if there was a guy next to him. It’s not like he’s looking at some magazine. He’s looking at her. — Deb D (@BakayokoHaram) February 13, 2018

I don’t know which world you are living in?

I hope no man or women flashes infront of you. One of my close relative had the experience and I tell you she remained in shock and horror for a long time.

There is certainly a victim in this crime, not all crime is physical. — Albert Khare (@AlbertKhare1981) February 12, 2018

What do you even mean??? Was the girl sitting next to him was not the victim??? Will you consider only physical abuse as a crime?? — OldIzGold (@Oldeez) February 13, 2018

Are victims made only out of rapes and violence? I don’t think so. Public Masturbation in isolation might not be criminal. But it’s mostly directed towards someone or even a group of people. Which is definitely a crime with a victim. — Dev Kulkarni (@DevK93) February 12, 2018

What do you have to say about Nasreen’s stand on the issue? Let us know in the comments section below.

