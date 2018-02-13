  • Associate Sponsor
  • Taslima Nasreen tweets masturbation better ‘than rape and murder’, after man caught masturbating in Delhi bus

While Taslima Nasreen goes on to tweet that "men have to give up on misogyny to let half of human species live safely", she initially reacts to the horrific incident of a man masturbating in a Delhi bus by saying that it should not seen as a "big crime" in the era of "rape culture". "Men should rather masturbate, than rape and murder.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2018 4:24 pm
Taslima Nasreen, Bangladeshi author in exile, seems to think of masturbation as “victim-less crimes”, going by one of her latest tweets. Express photo by Rohit Jain
A 20-year-old student of Delhi University filed an FIR against a man who was allegedly masturbating while sitting beside her in a DTC bus. She posted a video of the incident on social media, and registered an FIR at the Vasant Vihar police station. She said that in spite of raising an alarm, nobody came forward to help her. Her account, if proven true, is just one more addition to the many such disgusting episodes that happened in the recent past, with many of them going viral on social media. However, Taslima Nasreen, Bangladeshi author in exile, seems to think of masturbation as “victim-less crimes”, going by one of her latest tweets.

While she goes on to tweet that “men have to give up on misogyny to let half of human species live safely”, she reacts to the news initially by stating that it should not seen as a “big crime” in the era of “rape culture”. “Men should rather masturbate, than rape and murder. Is masturbating in public a crime? Well it is a victim-less crime,” she further says. The posts have not gone down well on social media thereafter, with many calling out the author’s comments and countering her stand.

Here are some of the reactions her first tweet garnered.

What do you have to say about Nasreen’s stand on the issue? Let us know in the comments section below.

