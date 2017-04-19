Syrian photographer breaks down carrying an injured child after blast; photos go viral

The photographer said the scene of injured children calling and crying out was “horrible”. (Source: @Abdhabak/Twitter) The photographer said the scene of injured children calling and crying out was “horrible”. (Source: @Abdhabak/Twitter)

As much as the photos of a little Alan Kurdi washed ashore or a shocked Omran Daqneesh sitting in a truck, disturb us, there are images from the war-torn, conflict-stricken area of Syria keep coming up, inundating us with sadness. This time, a picture of a photographer holding an injured boy in his arms is moving people across the world on social media.

According to a report by CNN, in the aftermath of a bomb attack on buses killing reportedly 126 people, photographer and activist Abd Alkader Habak left his camera to rescue many of the children — some of their bodies charred even — who had got injured. In a set of viral photographs and videos, Habak is seen carrying an injured boy and then breaking down, next to what seems like a charred hand. He said the scene of injured children calling and crying out was “horrible”. “So I decided along with my colleagues that we’d put our cameras aside and start rescuing injured people,” he told CNN.

The heart-breaking pictures have amassed reactions from across the world. Here are some of them.

@AbdHabak You and your colleagues show us that good is still alive in this awful world. You are heroes. May God keep you all safe, give you strength.?? — Bint Abu Banned (@itsmenanice) April 16, 2017

Devastating photo @AbdHabak – Syrian videographer next to the charred body of a child. 39 children out of 70 killed by suicide bomber #syria pic.twitter.com/u3KTNo6vRl — Ala’a Shehabi (@alaashehabi) April 15, 2017

@AbdHabak I don’t know you, we will probably never meet but what you have done today made me proud of being human. thank you. — Francois Randazzo (@F_Randazzo) April 16, 2017

@AbdHabak Your actions yesterday were truly heroic. In the chaos your very first instinct was to help. You are incredibly strong and inspiring. — Jennifer (@JennRollins1002) April 16, 2017

Reportedly, one of the children he tried rescuing was dead. When he ran towards another, someone shouted that he was dead too. But he wasn’t, although he was barely breathing, said the Syrian photographer. As he picked him up, his camera than was on, recorded the painful chaos, while the little boy held tightly on to his hand, he said.

