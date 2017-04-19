Latest News

Syrian photographer breaks down carrying an injured child after blast; photos go viral

After photos of Aylan Kurdi and Omran Daqneesh, a picture of a photographer holding an injured boy in his arms has moved people across the world on social media.

syrian photographer, syrian photographer viral photo, syrian photographer viral Abd Alkader Habak, syrian photographer carrying child photo viral, syrian photographer crying photo viral, indian express, indian express trending, trending news, indian express trending The photographer said the scene of injured children calling and crying out was “horrible”. (Source: @Abdhabak/Twitter)

As much as the photos of a little Alan Kurdi washed ashore or a shocked Omran Daqneesh sitting in a truck, disturb us, there are images from the war-torn, conflict-stricken area of Syria keep coming up, inundating us with sadness. This time, a picture of a photographer holding an injured boy in his arms is moving people across the world on social media.

According to a report by CNN, in the aftermath of a bomb attack on buses killing reportedly 126 people, photographer and activist Abd Alkader Habak left his camera to rescue many of the children — some of their bodies charred even — who had got injured. In a set of viral photographs and videos, Habak is seen carrying an injured boy and then breaking down, next to what seems like a charred hand. He said the scene of injured children calling and crying out was “horrible”. “So I decided along with my colleagues that we’d put our cameras aside and start rescuing injured people,” he told CNN.

The heart-breaking pictures have amassed reactions from across the world. Here are some of them.

Reportedly, one of the children he tried rescuing was dead. When he ran towards another, someone shouted that he was dead too. But he wasn’t, although he was barely breathing, said the Syrian photographer. As he picked him up, his camera than was on, recorded the painful chaos, while the little boy held tightly on to his hand, he said.

