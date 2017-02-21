The reality of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan: Dingy toilets are being used as kitchens and grocery shops in this MP village

Village men still have to go out to attend to nature’s call. (Source: File Photo) Village men still have to go out to attend to nature’s call. (Source: File Photo)

A village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district uses a small toilet as a kitchen, while another one has been turned into a grocery shop. Can you believe it? As a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the government urged people to build toilets in small villages so as to dissuade open defecation. The Urban Development Department constructed toilets for several families too. However, the scheme has certain flaws that have fizzled the hopes of local people.

In the district’s Kodan village, Dinesh Yadav has changed his toilet into a kitchen because the septic tank was not constructed, Hindustan Times reported. Moreover, the money under the scheme was transferred to their account and given to the sarpanch but still, the work is pending, he informed the reporters. Laxman Kushwaha, a labourer, has opened a grocery shop in his toilet as the septic tank was not properly built by the contractor. His eldest daughter also said that though the toilet was built, the septic tank was very small and not constructed properly.

Not only do the men in the village still have to go out in the open to attend to nature’s call but also their cooking place is extremely filthy and infected with contaminants.

When DK Maurya, additional district magistrate (ADM) Chhatarpur and in-charge CEO Zila Panchayat was informed about the entire situation, he agreed that “there are some problems in the implementation of this scheme”. “We are taking action against those found guilty and reckless. Strict action has been taken and district coordinator has been shunted out for lapses,” he was quoted in the report.

Kamta Gupta, chief municipal officer Chhatarpur Nagar Palika told that against a target of constructing 2822 toilets in Chhatarpur city, around 1600 have been constructed so far. “I am sending officials to look into why on the Deri road, which falls under our area, a toilet is being used as a grocery shop”, he said.

