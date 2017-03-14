ShopClues founder Sandeep Aggarwal accuses wife of taking away his voting rights from company in FB post

ShopClues and Droom founder Sandeep Aggarwal. (Source: Facebook photo)

ShopClues founder Sandeep Aggarwal on Monday accused his wife Radhika Aggarwal and co-founder of the company Sanjay Sethi of downplaying his role in creation of the online marketplace, established in 2011. Aggarwal said he had filed a defamation case against them in a court in Delhi earlier this month.

In a series of Facebook posts that subsequently went viral, Sandeep blamed his wife and Sethi on Monday. He also accused her of taking away his ‘voting rights’ from the company and for having an illicit love affair with the co-founder of the company. Several of the posts made personal attacks at Radhika, questioning their relationship, which have now been deleted.

In his Facebook post Sandeep said, “When people start calling themselves co-founders and start lying about the formation of a company, its history, its vision, and main brain behind it, those people prove themselves how non entrepreneurs they are in their demeanor and that they are at best highly insecure and below average executives who got lucky once. These people have no substance and in this lifetime they can never be entrepreneur. They are just glorified employees similar to many MNCs have, who can bullshit!!!”. He also questioned Radhika’s educational qualifications and professional credentials in his post.



A day after Sandeep’s outburst on social media, his press team issued a statement saying, “Sandeep has been wronged on multiple counts by people he trusted the most. He is deeply hurt and while he stands by each and every word, he regrets having made the emotional outburst and using public media to express it.”

“He lost love of his life, ShopClues, and hardly gets to see kids and that took a toll on his emotions…while he stands by each and every word, he regrets having the emotional outburst and using public media to express it,” it said.

In another post, he vents out on the start-up work culture in India.



According to news agency PTI, ShopClues denied any knowledge about the defamation cases filed by Sandeep.

Radhika said she is shocked by the unfounded and baseless allegations made in Sandeep’s Facebook posts.

“I am shocked by unfounded and baseless allegations being made. In the interest of privacy of my family I will not be commenting on any personal matters, however, ShopClues was always a team effort and by God’s grace and hard work of a strong team, ShopClues has become a force to reckon with and I want to focus my time and energy to do what I owe to my employees, my investors, my country and myself,” she said.

indianexpress.com has reached out to both Sandeep and Radhika, but is yet to hear from them.

Sandeep had handed over the company to Radhika as he was allegedly involved in an insider trading case in the US in 2013. Since then, he has not been actively involved with the company as both Radhika and Sethi took control of it.

ShopClues was valued at over $1 billion in 2016. The investors of the company include GIC Pte Ltd, Tiger Global Managment LLC and Nexus Venture Partners.

