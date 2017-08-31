Shocking video: Lucknow schoolteacher BRUTALLY BEATS Class III student for not replying to roll call

The child was apparently hit around 40 times in 2 minutes by his teacher in a Lucknow private school. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The child was apparently hit around 40 times in 2 minutes by his teacher in a Lucknow private school. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Teachers need to be strict with students, no doubt, but this shocking incident from a school in Uttar Pradesh just shows how brutal teachers can be. A horrific video has surfaced online showing a teacher slapping a Class III student mercilessly for not replying to attendance call. She allegedly hit the child around 40 times in just 2 minutes, and can even be seen pushing the kid back. The video has now gone viral on social media with people sharing it on multiple platforms.

This incident is said to have taken place in Lucknow’s St John Vianney High School, and according to reports, the child was apparently engrossed in drawing and did not hear the teacher calling out his name. The disturbing incident came to light when the child reached home with a swollen face and the parents enquired about the reason. child’s friends told them what had happened.

The parents then apparently met with the school’s principal, and CCTV footage of the class was unearthed which showed the teacher, identified as Retika V John, beating the child and pushing him around.

Watch the shocking video here.

#WATCH Teacher of Lucknow’s St. John Vianney High School repeatedly slaps a student for not standing up on attendance call pic.twitter.com/DWlPfLhS1I — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2017

According to a PTI report, the teacher apologised for her behaviour and her services have been terminated. The parents have reportedly filed an FIR against the teacher at the PGI police station on Thursday (August 31).

